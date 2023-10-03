Mikron Holding (VTX:MIKN) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Mikron Holding (VTX:MIKN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Mikron Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = CHF29m ÷ (CHF391m - CHF186m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Mikron Holding has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Machinery industry average of 15%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mikron Holding's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Mikron Holding, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Mikron Holding's ROCE Trending?

Mikron Holding has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 195% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Another thing to note, Mikron Holding has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 48%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Mikron Holding is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with a respectable 59% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Mikron Holding can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Mikron Holding you'll probably want to know about.

