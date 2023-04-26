Mikron Holding (VTX:MIKN) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Mikron Holding (VTX:MIKN) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Mikron Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = CHF25m ÷ (CHF346m - CHF143m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Mikron Holding has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Machinery industry average of 15%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mikron Holding's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Mikron Holding has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Mikron Holding's ROCE Trending?

Mikron Holding has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 1,550% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a side note, Mikron Holding's current liabilities are still rather high at 41% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Mikron Holding's ROCE

As discussed above, Mikron Holding appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 51% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, Mikron Holding does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

