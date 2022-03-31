U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,610.50
    +14.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,192.00
    +75.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,147.75
    +76.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,093.60
    +5.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.27
    -4.55 (-4.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.90
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1184
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    +0.43 (+2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.2520
    +0.3920 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,284.86
    +157.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.04
    +2.94 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,033.50
    +6.25 (+0.02%)
     

MIL Honored with Maryland ESGR Freedom Award

·3 min read

MIL recognized by DoD for showing exceptional support to National Guard and Reserve employees

BOWIE, Md., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIL Corporation (MIL) is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of the 2022 Maryland Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Freedom Award in the large business category. The prestigious award given by ESGR, a staff group with Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense, is the highest recognition presented by the Department of Defense (DoD) to employers who provide the most outstanding support for National Guard and Reserve members.

MIL receives second ESGR award
ESGR runs this awards program on behalf of the Secretary of Defense, and since its inception in 1996, 295 employers have earned this prestigious honor. MIL Project Manager Michael Lopez Rodriguez nominated the organization for the 2022 award. Rodriguez, who currently serves as a Command Sergeant Major in the U.S. Army Reserve, has been with MIL for eight years and believes the organization to be incredibly supportive and flexible when it comes to work-life balance.

"MIL goes above and beyond to support my commitment as a Servicemember so I can focus on my mission when deployed," said Rodriguez. "I appreciate the generous leave benefits they offer and how they rally around my family when my unit is mobilized – an MIL Vice President even offered to mow my lawn while I was away! I am glad that my nomination will help showcase how MIL truly values its people."

The Freedom Award is issued by the DoD on behalf of the men and women of the National Guard and Reserve. This recognition is given in limited numbers by ESGR state committees to employers at the local level who display patriotic support and cooperation to their employees.

"The MIL Corporation certainly deserves the Freedom Award on behalf of the Maryland Employer Support (Large Business 500+ Employees Category)," said Dr. Stephen Maguire, ESGR State Chair. "Undoubtedly it is encouraging how MIL supports their Reservists especially during these challenging times."

"We are so proud and honored to have not only been nominated, but further, to have received the ESGR Freedom Award," said MIL Executive Vice President, Tom Clark. "MIL takes very seriously our responsibility to support those that defend our great Country as both employees and warfighters."

MIL is currently in the running as a finalist for the national level ESGR Freedom Award which will be presented by the Secretary of Defense later this year.

About MIL
The MIL Corporation (MIL), a CMMI® Level 3 rated company established in 1980, provides federal agencies with outstanding professional services in the areas of financial management, information technology, engineering, and cybersecurity. With a staff of over 715 professionals nationally, MIL provides innovative solutions to federal government customers, including the U.S. Departments of the Navy, Commerce, State, Homeland Security, and Transportation. MIL continuously seeks to provide solutions that fit the vision, requirements, and resources of our valued customers. For more information, please visit: www.milcorp.com.

MIL Project Manager Michael Lopez Rodriguez nominated the organization for the 2022 ESGR Freedom award.
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mil-honored-with-maryland-esgr-freedom-award-301514359.html

SOURCE The MIL Corporation

