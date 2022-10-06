U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,744.52
    -38.76 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,926.94
    -346.96 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,073.31
    -75.29 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.51
    -10.18 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.01
    +0.56 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9799
    -0.0085 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1170
    -0.0152 (-1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.0000
    +0.3900 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,923.69
    -124.11 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.11
    -7.01 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Milagro Brings Cheer to the FS TECH 2022 Conference in Texas

·2 min read

Attendees had the opportunity to take photos with Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milagro, a leader in AI powered marketing automation platforms, gave product demonstrations to restaurateurs who attended the 2022 FS TECH annual conference held at the Gaylord Texan Convention Center. The Texas-based company designed and built a system to assist multi-location restaurants and retail stores monetizing transactional data to increase sales and profits through effective targeted marketing. Attendees learned of Milagro's game-changing system that removes the guess work of who's responding to offers, thus allowing them to maximize their ROI through targeted marketing efforts.

During the conference, Milagro hosted the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, which gave conference attendees the opportunity to meet and take photos with them. Photo Gallery

This year's conference featured panelists who discussed technology trends in the marketplace and how restaurateurs are handling staffing and cost of goods challenges. Attendees learned of restaurants utilizing robots, while others are added technology that simplifies processes for their staff. Milagro integrates sales, operations, tech support, accounting, HR, delivery platforms, and marketing through a simple unified platform combining up to 15 critical apps, which saves the restaurateurs time and money.

Attendees were excited to discover that Milagro's services will assist them in increasing traffic to their restaurants and online ordering, enhance their guests' experiences and ultimately growing their revenue while tracking the ROI (Return on Investment). Milagro's services gather actionable data that can be used to generate customized communications to long-time and first-time guests. Within minutes of guests leaving a restaurant, they can receive a customized message thanking them for visiting the restaurant for the first time and inviting them back with a small incentive.

The Milagro data provides real-time insights that allow restaurateurs to customize messages to frequent diners and online diners, as well. This actionable data gives marketers the ability to create offers and promotions that are timely and relevant to guests. Some of the insights restaurateurs have access to is which locations guests visit, time of day they dined, what they ordered, and how much they spent during each visit.

Milagro also offers a cloud-based POS system, reliable in-store Internet, and IP telephone service so that restaurants have no down time making for a great guest experience. For more information about Milagro, visit www.milagrocorp.com

Media Contact:
Margaret McKoin
margaret@thetimegroup.net
817-403-0866

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milagro-brings-cheer-to-the-fs-tech-2022-conference-in-texas-301643232.html

SOURCE Milagro

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • Oil price forecasts predict $110 per barrel amid OPEC+ production cut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at how oil markets are performing amid news that OPEC+ is cutting its production.

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Ripple slams SEC’s opposition to brief motions in XRP lawsuit

    Ripple Labs has spoken against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s opposition to motions from two firms that had requested to file amicus briefs in support of Ripple, in the lawsuit that the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple. See related article: SEC opposes motions from two firms seeking to back Ripple in XRP lawsuit […]

  • Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- When the US government blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co. as a national security threat, it cut the Chinese company off from buying American semiconductors and other critical technologies. Now Huawei may have a path around those restrictions. Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarSecretive

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Twitter Trial Against Musk Is Halted to Allow Deal to Close

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge halted the court case against Elon Musk over his $44 billion purchase of Twitter Inc., giving the parties until 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 to complete the deal. Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueStocks Slide With Anxiety Running

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola's Stock

    With over three dozen stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, there's one company that Warren Buffett clearly has an ongoing love affair with because he's owned it for over 30 years and says he will never sell it: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has generated average annual returns of 20%, or almost double what the S&P 500 has achieved in the same time. Although not even Buffett strictly follows that advice, his purchase of Coca-Cola stock highlights the idea and underscores why the soft drink maker comprises almost 8% of his holdings.

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Russia may build alumina plant to cut costly dependence on China

    Russia is considering building a plant to make alumina, used in aluminium production, to reduce its reliance on imports from China, which has risen since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a document seen by Reuters showed. One of the world's largest aluminium producers, Russia secures 65% of its need for the intermediate product alumina through imports, mostly from China, a draft of the plan for development of Russia's metals industry until 2030 said. Russia's increased dependence on China's alumina has driven up the production costs of aluminium and follows disruption of supplies from Ukraine and Australia since Feb. 24, when Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

  • In Wall Street’s Biggest Gender Suit, Goldman Fought to Keep Two Prominent Names Secret

    (Bloomberg) -- Sexual assaults, lurid propositions and a sex tape pack the latest filings in a class-action lawsuit against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. But it’s a boss’s comment about his assistant’s engagement ring two decades ago and a woman who complained an executive checked her out that have set off an especially bitter dispute in the case.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of

  • Philip Morris offers EU concessions in $16 billion Swedish Match deal

    Marlboro maker Philip Morris has offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns over its $16 billion bid for tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. The EU competition enforcer did not provide details of the concessions in line with its policy. The Commission extended its deadline for a decision to Oct. 25 from Oct. 11.

  • A Closer Look at Kellogg's Transition

    The largest breakfast cereal, snack and convenience food company is breaking up

  • Germany pleads for U.S. and EU to do more to help with energy crisis

    Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.

  • EU wants to know if Microsoft will block rivals after Activision deal

    EU antitrust regulators are asking games developers whether Microsoft will be incentivised to block rivals' access to "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard's best-selling games, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. EU antitrust regulators are due to make a preliminary decision by Nov. 8 on whether to clear Microsoft's proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision. The EU competition enforcer also asked if Activision's trove of user data would give the U.S. software giant a competitive advantage in the development, publishing and distribution of computer and console games, the EU document shows.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Top REITs for October 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.