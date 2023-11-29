Milei Announces Luis Caputo as Argentina’s Economy Minister

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Javier Milei let slip his choice of economy minister during a radio interview Wednesday morning, saying that Luis Caputo will take over the job with the mission to pull Argentina from its deep economic crisis.

Speaking to Mitre radio after returning from a trip to the US, Milei said that Caputo along with cabinet chief Nicolas Posse had remained in Washington to keep working with representatives of the US Treasury and the International Monetary Fund on an economic plan for Argentina.

“The meetings at the Treasury and at the IMF were led by cabinet chief Nicolas Posse and by Economy Minister Luis Caputo,” Milei said during the interview. “At some point during the day, they will get back to me about what happened.”

Milei’s spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Caputo served as finance chief since the beginning of Mauricio Macri’s administration, when he negotiated a $16.5 billion deal with holdout bondholders, allowing Argentina to return to international capital markets. He later issued a 100-year bond that the government of Alberto Fernandez swapped after defaulting again in 2020.

Amid a currency run in 2018, Macri tapped Caputo to take over at the central bank, but he only served for a few months before unexpectedly stepping down amid tensions with the IMF.

