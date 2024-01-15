Milei to Meet Georgieva in Davos After Winning IMF Support

(Bloomberg) -- President Javier Milei will have a chance to discuss next steps in Argentina’s relationship with the International Monetary Fund during a meeting with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Davos.

The Argentine leader, who has unveiled a drastic austerity program upon taking office on Dec. 10, will meet Georgieva Wednesday at the World Economic Forum that takes place at the Alpine Swiss town, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni told reporters on Monday.

Under Georgieva, the IMF gave Milei’s economic plans a key vote of confidence on Jan. 10, approving a review of the country’s $44 billion program that will likely unlock a larger-than-expected loan disbursement of $4.7 billion for the South American nation, pending board approval.

Milei will eventually have to decide whether to stick to the current program, signed by his predecessor, or negotiate a new one.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo will hold a separate meeting with Georgieva on Tuesday afternoon, alongside Chief of Staff Nicolas Posse, and will also participate in a panel to be moderated by the IMF chief Thursday on the prevention of economic fractures, according to his press office. He’ll also speak about Argentina’s economic program on Wednesday in another panel.

While Milei will focus strictly on political leaders, his economy chief will lead a separate agenda, meeting with leaders of the business and banking community, including Glencore International AG Chief Executive Officer Gary Nagle, Banco BTG Pactual SA co-founder Andre Esteves and Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, who controls Louis Dreyfus Co.

Foreign Minister Diana Mondino will meet separately with business leaders from Visa inc, Nestle SA and Merck & Co Inc, according to her press office.

