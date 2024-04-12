Milei meets Musk in push to win American backing for Argentina’s economy

Argentina's president Javier Milei poses next to Tesla and X bossElon Musk, at the Tesla gigafactory in Austin today - Argentine Presidency/Reuters

Argentina’s president Javier Milei and Elon Musk promised to work together on Friday to push for free markets.

Mr Milei has been touring the US in an attempt to drum up investment in Argentina’s troubled economy. It is his third visit to the US in four months as he seeks to build a “strategic alliance” with the world’s richest economy.

During a visit to a Tesla factory in Austin, Texas, on Friday, Mr Milei offered to back Mr Musk in a dispute with a Brazilian judge over the billionaire’s plans to unblock banned accounts on X, formerly Twitter.

Posting a picture of himself with the Argentine president, Mr Musk wrote: “To an exciting & inspiring future! ... Libertad!” In a similar post, Mr Milei wrote: “Long live freedom!”

The meeting followed months of supportive comments endorsing each other on social media.

The Argentinian president was elected in November after pledging “limited government, respect for private property and free trade”. He has argued that adopting the US dollar as a currency would help it tame sky-high inflation.

Mr Milei has reportedly thrown his weight behind Mr Musk in a “free speech” dispute involving X in Brazil.

A row between Mr Musk and Brazil erupted last weekend when a Supreme Court judge opened an inquiry into the billionaire after Musk said he would reactivate accounts on the social media platform X that the judge had ordered blocked.

Mr Musk accused Brazilian Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes of “aggressive censorship”.

He said: “This judge has applied massive fines, threatened to arrest our employees and cut off access to X in Brazil.

“As a result, we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there. But principles matter more than profit.”