Milei’s Plan for Argentina: Dollarization and Scrapping Taxes
(Bloomberg) -- From ditching the struggling peso to eventually eliminating Argentina’s central bank, outsider presidential candidate Javier Milei has vowed to implement a series of bold — and perhaps unfeasible — measures to pull South America’s second-largest economy from the brink of a meltdown.
While some of his proposals have scared off investors, triggering an 18% currency devaluation, his fiery rhetoric has resonated with many Argentines who gave him an unexpected win in Sunday’s primary vote. They say Argentina’s situation is so messy that it will take a leader as energetic as Milei to change it.
Here’s a list of Milei’s main proposals, according to a document his party submitted to electoral authorities in May:
Economic Reforms
Cutting government spending
Privatizing deficit-making public companies
Fomenting private investment
Eliminating the central bank down the road
Allowing Argentines to freely choose their monetary system, or dollarizing the economy
Tax Reforms
Eliminating and cutting taxes
Exploration of natural resources through a system of royalties and concessions
Labor Reforms
Eliminating fines imposed on dismissals of workers without just cause
Reducing labor taxes
Reducing the number of public workers by offering early retirements and revising contracts for hiring workers and services
Agriculture, Livestock and Fishing
Eliminating export taxes that cause economic distortions
