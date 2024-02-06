Milei Slams Argentina Governors After Congress Setback

(Bloomberg) -- President Javier Milei lambasted Argentina’s powerful governors for “destroying” his key package of reforms after the governing coalition moved to return the so-called omnibus bill to committee upon realizing it lacked the votes to approve its articles in the lower house.

The omnibus bill, Milei’s first major test in the legislature, returns to square one after lower house lawmakers had approved the bill in a general vote last week following three days of debate. But in Argentina, such legislation faces a second approval process for each individual article where Milei’s reforms faced more resistance.

Milei, who is in Israel on his first bilateral trip abroad, vowed to continue forward with his economic program “with or without the political class that destroyed the country,” though he didn’t provide details on next steps or timing. In a separate statement, his press office echoed his sentiment, ratcheting up his campaign-style rhetoric after early signs of pragmatic, toned-down remarks.

“Governors took the decision to destroy,” the Omnibus bill, according to an official statement. “They got to their positions and seats in congress raising the flag of change only to betray their voters.”

Milei holds small minorities in both houses of congress and was counting on the support of the pro-business PRO party and more moderate members two other political groups — Union Civica Radical and Hacemos por Nuestro Pais — to push through his austerity package.

However, members of those parties, who mainly respond to their provinces’ governors, voted against key articles of the bill Tuesday, including one that would lend the president emergency powers on matters of security and energy.

The bill sought to reform several aspects of Argentina’s economy as part of his shock therapy strategy to lift the country out of its economic crisis marked by inflation over 200%.

