Milestone Consulting Announces Amy Fogle as New Chief Executive Officer

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Consulting is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Fogle as chief executive officer of Seventh Amendment Holdings (SAH). Milestone is a boutique, comprehensive settlement planning and management firm under the SAH umbrella. Founded and until-now headed by industry veteran John Bair, Milestone moves into its next phase of company growth with Bair's continued leadership and involvement in a business development capacity.

Amy Fogle came to Milestone in 2020 as director of wealth management for Monolith, Milestone's boutique wealth management firm. Fogle has more than a decade of experience in financial services, including positions at Nottingham Advisors, Citi, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Over the past year and a half, she has excelled at managing Monolith's client experience and investment portfolios, while also taking a vested and proactive interest in the success of the SAH portfolio of companies. Fogle now takes on an elevated role overseeing the operations of all SAH entities as CEO.

"I've spent my entire professional life teaching, coaching, and advising the plaintiffs' bar, and the unique journey that I've trekked has given me the opportunity to be an ally to women in law and women in the workforce," said John Bair, founder/member of SAH. "At no point in my career and our firm's continuous successes have I felt more confident in making a landmark decision than I do in naming Amy Fogle as the chief executive officer of Milestone and our suite of Seventh Amendment entities."

Over the past three decades, Bair has founded numerous companies across the settlement planning space and tangential civil justice industries. For each of these, he has acted as chief executive officer, involved in day-to-day, hands-on strategic leadership. But times are changing; and as Bair has now decided to shift his primary focus toward business development endeavors, Milestone and SAH are also changing to be a reflection of the greater community the companies exist to serve.

"The call for women's equality has been heard around the world, and I hope to demonstrate leadership as a private business owner in trusting that diversity works, and, as I've learned, it works better," said Bair. "Amy is a mother and wife first and is uniquely qualified as an executive to lead our firm for the next generation. She is a perfect answer for what a complete and professional plan should look like, and under her leadership, the plaintiffs' bar will be best served."

"I am thrilled to be stepping into this impactful role for such a dynamic company," said Fogle. "John has been and will continue to be such a driving force for Milestone and the Seventh Amendment portfolio of companies, and I'm honored to lead by his side as we look ahead to 2022 and beyond."

About Seventh Amendment Holdings

Seventh Amendment Holdings (SAH) is a suite of companies designed to provide trusted guidance and support to plaintiffs and attorneys before, during, and after litigation. Through a range of entities that include a 501c3 nonprofit organization, a settlement planning and consulting firm, a wealth management firm, and a financial tech start-up, SAH is deeply committed to finding and providing the best financial solutions for individuals and families dealing with tragedy.

About Milestone

Milestone Consulting, LLC is a settlement planning and management company, licensed in all 50 states. Milestone provides trusted financial guidance and strategies around settlement to ensure financial security for a lifetime. We work with trial lawyers and their clients to serve as a partner for the present and an advocate for the future.

