Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on Etripamil for the Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Rate

- Cardiac Electrophysiology Key Opinions Leaders to include Paul Dorian, MD, and Jonathan Piccini, MD

- Conference call and webcast on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The event will focus on etripamil, the Company's lead investigational product, for the potential treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) and rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR).

The event will feature a review of data from a subset of patients with AFib-RVR in the NODE-303 study, being presented during an oral session at the upcoming Heart Rhythm 2023 Annual Meeting. Also featured at this KOL event will be an overview of AFib-RVR, the current treatment landscape, characteristics of etripamil, and commentary on next steps for Milestone's etripamil clinical development program for AFib-RVR. Joining Milestone's management team will be:

Paul Dorian, MD, MSC, Professor of Medicine, Departments of Medicine and Pharmacology, University of Toronto; Staff Cardiac Electrophysiologist, St. Michael's Hospital

Jonathan P. Piccini, MD, MHS, Professor of Medicine, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology, Duke University School of Medicine

To access a live or recorded webcast of the event and accompanying slides, please visit the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com. To access the live call by phone, dial (877) 870-4263 (domestic) or (412) 317-0790 (international) and ask to be connected to the Milestone Pharmaceuticals call. The recorded webcast and slides will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Rate

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a common arrhythmia marked by an irregular and often rapid heartbeat. AFib is estimated to affect five million patients in the United States, a prevalence projected by the Centers for Disease Control to increase to twelve million patients by 2030. Atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR) is a condition that many patients with AFib experience and includes episodes of abnormally high heart rate, often with symptoms of palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, and weakness. Oral calcium channel blockers and/or beta blockers are used to reduce the heart rate in this condition. When AFib-RVR occurs, symptoms are often burdensome enough to cause patients to seek acute care in the emergency department, where standard-of-care procedures include intravenous administration of calcium channel blockers or beta blockers, or electrical cardioversion, under medical supervision. Milestone's initial market research indicates that 30-40% of patients with AFib experience one or more symptomatic episodes of RVR per year that require treatment, suggesting a target addressable market of approximately three to four million patients in 2030 for etripamil in patients with AFib.

Story continues

About Etripamil

Etripamil, Milestone's lead investigational product, is a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray. It is designed to be a rapid-response therapy that is self-administered by the patient, without the need for direct medical oversight, for elevated and often highly symptomatic heart rate attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR. If approved, etripamil is intended to provide health care providers with a new tool to enable virtual care and patient self-management, and to impart upon the patient a greater sense of control over their condition. Milestone is conducting a comprehensive development program for etripamil, with Phase 3 trials completed and a new drug application (NDA) soon to be submitted in the third quarter of 2023 in paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT). Milestone also has a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial that is ongoing in patients with atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR).

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines. Milestone's lead product candidate etripamil recently completed its Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR). Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com and follow Milestone on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "continue," "could," "demonstrate," "designed," "develop," "estimate," "expect," "may," "pending," "plan," "potential," "progress," "will" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Milestone's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding Milestone's plans to submit an NDA in the third quarter of 2023. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development and clinical trials, including the lengthy and uncertain regulatory approval process; uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment, completion, evaluation and results of our clinical trials; risks and uncertainty related to the complexity inherent in cleaning, verifying and analyzing trial data; and whether the clinical trials will validate the safety and efficacy of etripamil for PSVT or other indications, among others, general economic, political, and market conditions, including deteriorating market conditions due to investor concerns regarding inflation and Russian hostilities in Ukraine and overall fluctuations in the financial markets in the United States and abroad, risks related to pandemics and public health emergencies, and risks related the sufficiency of Milestone's capital resources and its ability to raise additional capital in the current economic climate. These and other risks are set forth in Milestone's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the caption "Risk Factors," as such discussion may be updated from time to time by subsequent filings we may make with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Milestone assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

