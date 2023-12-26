Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MIST) top owners are individual investors with 52% stake, while 34% is held by institutions

Key Insights

Significant control over Milestone Pharmaceuticals by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 47% of the company

34% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 52% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 34% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Milestone Pharmaceuticals, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Milestone Pharmaceuticals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Milestone Pharmaceuticals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 7.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that RTW Investments, LP is the largest shareholder with 7.6% of shares outstanding. With 6.5% and 5.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group, Investment Banking and Securities Investments are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Joseph Oliveto directly holds 0.7% of the total shares outstanding.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$1.4m worth of stock in the US$124m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 52% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 5.1%, private equity firms could influence the Milestone Pharmaceuticals board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Milestone Pharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

