Milestone Scientific Achieves Revenue of $2.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2022

Milestone Scientific, Inc.
·8 min read
Milestone Scientific, Inc.
Milestone Scientific, Inc.

Reports 34.4% sequential increase in sales over the second quarter of 2022

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Arjan Haverhals, CEO and President of Milestone Scientific, stated, “I am pleased to report we achieved both sequential and year-over-year revenue growth for third quarter of 2022. Although our dental segment faced temporary challenges in the second quarter of 2022, due in part to the challenging situation in China and the Russia-Ukraine war, we are back on a solid growth trajectory in the third quarter with sequential sales growth of 34.4% over the second quarter of 2022. In addition, our revenue for the third quarter of 2022, increased 28.6% over the same period last year, excluding sales to China. This growth reflects the success of our expanded sales and marketing activities.”

“Turning out to our medical division, we continue to advance our commercial efforts around the CompuFlo® Epidural and CathCheck® Verification System. Specifically, we added new distributors and have commenced sales in key hospitals, healthcare systems and pain management clinics. As an example, in August we began implementing the CompuFlo Epidural System at UofL Health (University of Louisville) across three distinct departments: labor & delivery, acute pain and in the operating room. Moreover, we believe that the recent issuance of a Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code to identify the use of our patented technology, which goes into effect on January 1, 2023, would allow billing and payment pathways for health care personnel who choose to use our technology for coverage and discretionary payment by payers such as Medicare and Medicaid, as well as commercial health plans. We believe that reimbursement would aid in the financial decision making process, within both private pain clinics and hospital settings, thereby potentially helping to accelerate our commercial rollout. In the meantime, we continue to advance discussions with other key healthcare institutions and pain management clinics.”

“We have taken steps to further streamline operations and continue to carefully manage expenses, which should result in improved performance as we continue to grow revenues. At the same time, we have maintained a solid balance sheet with approximately $9.8 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand. Overall, we remain encouraged by the outlook for the business and remain focused on driving value for shareholders.”

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, revenues were approximately $2.2 million and $2.1 million, respectively. Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $1.5 million versus $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Operating loss was approximately $(2.0) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021. Net loss was approximately $(2.0) million or $(0.03) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, revenues were approximately $6.6 million and $7.5 million, respectively. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2022 was $3.8 million versus $4.5 million for the first nine months of 2021. Operating loss for the first nine months of 2022 was approximately $(6.8) million versus approximately $(5.8) million for the first nine months of 2021. Net loss for the first nine months of 2022 was $(6.7) million, or $(0.10) per share, versus net loss of $(5.7) million, or $(0.08) per share, for the comparable period in 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $9.8 million, working capital of approximately $10.8 million and no long-term debt.

Conference Call

Milestone Scientific’s executive management team will host a conference call today, November 15, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 877-545-0523 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0016f or international callers and by entering the access code: 570917. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2306/47097
or on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.milestonescientific.com/investors.

An audio replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and by entering the access code: 47097.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

(tables follow)



MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

9,811,673

 

 

$

14,764,346

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

1,091,729

 

 

 

943,272

 

Accounts receivable, related party net

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

478,218

 

 

 

375,360

 

Inventories

 

 

1,551,842

 

 

 

1,541,513

 

Advances on contracts

 

 

1,581,483

 

 

 

1,309,260

 

Total current assets

 

 

14,514,945

 

 

 

18,933,751

 

Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net

 

 

17,401

 

 

 

23,713

 

Intangibles, net

 

 

237,636

 

 

 

277,619

 

Right of use assets

 

 

484,327

 

 

 

550,511

 

Other assets

 

 

24,150

 

 

 

24,150

 

Total assets

 

$

15,278,459

 

 

$

19,809,744

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,282,720

 

 

$

780,428

 

Accounts payable, related party

 

 

910,999

 

 

 

395,857

 

Accrued expenses and other payables

 

 

1,050,173

 

 

 

1,417,248

 

Accrued expenses, related party

 

 

333,483

 

 

 

414,241

 

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

 

 

9,153

 

 

 

8,545

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

88,933

 

 

 

81,001

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

3,675,461

 

 

 

3,097,320

 

Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities

 

 

13,120

 

 

 

20,062

 

Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

408,998

 

 

 

476,980

 

Total liabilities

 

$

4,097,579

 

 

$

3,594,362

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $.001; authorized 100,000,000 shares; 68,907,394 and 68,153,336 shares issued on September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, and 68,874,061 and 68,120,003, shares outstanding as September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

 

$

68,907

 

 

$

68,153

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

126,666,340

 

 

 

124,915,560

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(114,436,281

)

 

 

(107,704,274

)

Treasury stock, at cost, 33,333 shares

 

 

(911,516

)

 

 

(911,516

)

Total Milestone Scientific, Inc. stockholders' equity

 

 

11,387,451

 

 

 

16,367,923

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

(206,571

)

 

 

(152,541

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

11,180,879

 

 

 

16,215,382

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

15,278,459

 

 

$

19,809,744

 


MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales, net

 

$

2,215,699

 

 

$

2,108,233

 

 

$

6,564,969

 

 

$

7,458,678

 

Cost of products sold

 

 

762,964

 

 

 

747,997

 

 

 

2,749,160

 

 

 

2,926,794

 

Gross profit

 

 

1,452,735

 

 

 

1,360,236

 

 

 

3,815,809

 

 

 

4,531,884

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

3,283,378

 

 

 

2,968,625

 

 

 

9,681,326

 

 

 

9,729,594

 

Research and development expenses

 

 

166,191

 

 

 

356,179

 

 

 

897,218

 

 

 

588,043

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

16,661

 

 

 

16,353

 

 

 

50,121

 

 

 

52,113

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

3,466,230

 

 

 

3,341,157

 

 

 

10,628,665

 

 

 

10,369,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(2,013,495

)

 

 

(1,980,921

)

 

 

(6,812,856

)

 

 

(5,837,866

)

Interest income (expense)

 

 

28,012

 

 

 

(4,608

)

 

 

26,819

 

 

 

(11,604

)

Gain on debt extinguishment-PPP

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

276,180

 

Loss before provision for income taxes and equity investments

 

 

(1,985,483

)

 

 

(1,985,529

)

 

 

(6,786,037

)

 

 

(5,573,290

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(333

)

Loss before equity investment

 

 

(1,985,483

)

 

 

(1,985,529

)

 

 

(6,786,037

)

 

 

(5,573,623

)

Deferred profit and divesture-equity investment

 

 

-

 

 

 

(69,905

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(164,461

)

Net loss

 

 

(1,985,483

)

 

 

(2,055,434

)

 

 

(6,786,037

)

 

 

(5,738,084

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(13,680

)

 

 

(12,227

)

 

 

(54,030

)

 

 

(41,540

)

Net loss attributable to Milestone Scientific Inc.

 

$

(1,971,803

)

 

$

(2,043,207

)

 

$

(6,732,007

)

 

$

(5,696,544

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share applicable to common stockholders—

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.10

)

 

 

(0.08

)

Diluted

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.10

)

 

 

(0.08

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding and to be issued—

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

70,975,420

 

 

 

69,573,795

 

 

 

70,480,706

 

 

 

68,609,143

 

Diluted

 

 

70,975,420

 

 

 

69,573,795

 

 

 

70,480,706

 

 

 

68,609,143

 


Contact:
David Waldman or Natalya Rudman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: 212-671-1020


