Milestone Scientific Commences Sales of CompuFlo® Epidural Disposables within Prominent Pain Clinic with Leading Physician

Reports continued expansion into pain management market following successful evaluation by Dr. Harsh Govil, MD, MPH

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that Dr. Harsh Govil, MD, MPH, whose practice is based in Statesville, NC, has begun incorporating the CompuFlo® Epidural instrument into his practice for pain management, following a successful evaluation. Dr. Govil plans to utilize the CompuFlo Epidural instrument for office-based procedures to safely and quickly access the epidural space.



Dr. Govil commented, “I am excited to incorporate Milestone Scientific’s CompuFlo Epidural instrument into my practice, as I believe it represents an advancement in pain management. The instrument provides real-time feedback and confirmation of epidural placement, which offers a number of advantages in terms of safety and efficacy.”

Arjan Haverhals, CEO and president of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We are delighted to announce that another major thought leader has incorporated the CompuFlo Instrument into his pain practice at a nationally recognized institution. Dr. Govil is a true leader and pioneer in the field of pain management. We believe the use of our technology by Dr. Govil illustrates the commitment to patient safety, and incorporates the latest technologies to improve the patient experience. As we have indicated previously, we are excited to expand beyond labor and delivery, and are pushing forward into the pain management market addressing the total market with over 11 million reported epidural procedures each year. We believe the traction we are gaining bodes well for the business heading into 2022.”

Dr. Harsh Govil joined Piedmont HealthCare as a non-surgical spine specialist. After completing residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation he went to Cleveland Clinic’s world renowned pain management center for fellowship training in interventional pain management. During his fellowship he received specialized training in managing low back and neck pain caused by various spinal conditions. Dr. Govil offers the latest, most advanced techniques available for pain management. He is certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine with subspecialty certification in pain medicine.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com .

