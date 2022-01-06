U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

Milestone Scientific Commences Sales of CompuFlo® Epidural Disposables within Prominent Pain Clinic with Leading Physician

Milestone Scientific, Inc.
·2 min read

Reports continued expansion into pain management market following successful evaluation by Dr. Harsh Govil, MD, MPH

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that Dr. Harsh Govil, MD, MPH, whose practice is based in Statesville, NC, has begun incorporating the CompuFlo® Epidural instrument into his practice for pain management, following a successful evaluation. Dr. Govil plans to utilize the CompuFlo Epidural instrument for office-based procedures to safely and quickly access the epidural space.

Dr. Govil commented, “I am excited to incorporate Milestone Scientific’s CompuFlo Epidural instrument into my practice, as I believe it represents an advancement in pain management. The instrument provides real-time feedback and confirmation of epidural placement, which offers a number of advantages in terms of safety and efficacy.”

Arjan Haverhals, CEO and president of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We are delighted to announce that another major thought leader has incorporated the CompuFlo Instrument into his pain practice at a nationally recognized institution. Dr. Govil is a true leader and pioneer in the field of pain management. We believe the use of our technology by Dr. Govil illustrates the commitment to patient safety, and incorporates the latest technologies to improve the patient experience. As we have indicated previously, we are excited to expand beyond labor and delivery, and are pushing forward into the pain management market addressing the total market with over 11 million reported epidural procedures each year. We believe the traction we are gaining bodes well for the business heading into 2022.”

Dr. Harsh Govil joined Piedmont HealthCare as a non-surgical spine specialist. After completing residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation he went to Cleveland Clinic’s world renowned pain management center for fellowship training in interventional pain management. During his fellowship he received specialized training in managing low back and neck pain caused by various spinal conditions. Dr. Govil offers the latest, most advanced techniques available for pain management. He is certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine with subspecialty certification in pain medicine.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.
Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact: David Waldman or Natalya Rudman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: 212-671-1020


