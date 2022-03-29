U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

Milestone Scientific Schedules 2021 Fiscal Year Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Milestone Scientific, Inc.
·2 min read
  • MLSS
Milestone Scientific, Inc.
Milestone Scientific, Inc.

ROSELAND, N.J., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Friday, April 1, 2022 to discuss the company’s financial results for the 2021 fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as the company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and by entering the access code: 639488. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2306/45018 or on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.milestonescientific.com/investors.

An audio replay of the call will be available through April 15, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and by entering the access code: 45018.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.
Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

SOURCE: Milestone Scientific Inc.

Contact:
David Waldman or Natalya Rudman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: 212-671-1020


