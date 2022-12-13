U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

Military aerial refueling tanker market: Historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The military aerial refueling tanker market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,709.07 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.13%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by joint development/acquisition approaches, the shift toward next-generation long-range strike platforms, and the measured quantity of fuel onboard to optimize performance.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Aerial Refueling Tanker Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global military aerial refueling tanker market as a part of the construction and engineering market, which covers revenue generated from the sales and subscription of IT services, communications services, cloud services, IT hardware, and IT software.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Bandak Aviation Inc., Cobham Ltd., Dassault Aviation SA, Draken International, LLC, Embraer SA, General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd., Omega Aerial Refueling Services Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Protankgrup, Rostec.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the military aerial refueling tanker market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by technology (probe-and-drogue and boom-and-receptacle), type (manned and unmanned), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by technology (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The probe-and-drogue segment grew gradually by USD 5,381.37 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The probe-and-drogue approach offers many advantages over its counterpart. The tankers equipped with probe-and-drogue systems can refuel three aircraft at once. Also, the integration of drogue systems does not involve many complexities. The operational flexibility and convenience offered by this approach have increased the use of probe-and-drogue systems in the naval forces of many countries, which is driving the growth of the segment.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report.

Related Reports –

  • The aero-engine coating market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 118.35 million. The focus on engine safety and improving efficiency are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as longer production cycles of aircraft engines may impede the market growth.

  • The military satellite payloads and subsystems market size is expected to increase by USD 2.3 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%. The emergence of inflatable SATCOM antennas is one of the key factors driving the global military satellite payloads and subsystems market growth. However, issues related to space debris and deorbiting may impede growth.

What are the key data covered in military aerial refueling tanker market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the military aerial refueling tanker market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the military aerial refueling tanker market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of military aerial refueling tanker market vendors

Military Aerial Refueling Tanker Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

165

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4,709.07 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

6.18

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, China, India, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Bandak Aviation Inc., Cobham Ltd., Dassault Aviation SA, Draken International, LLC, Embraer SA, General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd., Omega Aerial Refueling Services Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Protankgrup, Rostec, Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, The Boeing Co., Eaton Corp. Plc, and Liebherr International AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global military aerial refueling tanker market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Aerial refueling technologies Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 6.3 Probe-and-drogue - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Boom-and-receptacle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Manned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Unmanned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Airbus Group SE

  • 12.4 BAE Systems Plc

  • 12.5 Bandak Aviation Inc.

  • 12.6 Cobham Ltd.

  • 12.7 Dassault Aviation SA

  • 12.8 Draken International, LLC

  • 12.9 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 12.10 Embraer SA

  • 12.11 General Electric Co.

  • 12.12 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

  • 12.13 Liebherr International AG

  • 12.14 Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • 12.15 Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd.

  • 12.16 Rostec

  • 12.17 The Boeing Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Military Aerial Refueling Tanker Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/military-aerial-refueling-tanker-market-historic-industry-size--analysis-of-15-vendors--technavio-301700205.html

SOURCE Technavio

