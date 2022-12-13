Military aerial refueling tanker market: Historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The military aerial refueling tanker market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,709.07 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.13%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by joint development/acquisition approaches, the shift toward next-generation long-range strike platforms, and the measured quantity of fuel onboard to optimize performance.
Technavio categorizes the global military aerial refueling tanker market as a part of the construction and engineering market, which covers revenue generated from the sales and subscription of IT services, communications services, cloud services, IT hardware, and IT software.
Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Bandak Aviation Inc., Cobham Ltd., Dassault Aviation SA, Draken International, LLC, Embraer SA, General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd., Omega Aerial Refueling Services Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Protankgrup, Rostec.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by technology (probe-and-drogue and boom-and-receptacle), type (manned and unmanned), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Segmentation by technology (Inclusion/Exclusion)
Inclusion:
The probe-and-drogue segment grew gradually by USD 5,381.37 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The probe-and-drogue approach offers many advantages over its counterpart. The tankers equipped with probe-and-drogue systems can refuel three aircraft at once. Also, the integration of drogue systems does not involve many complexities. The operational flexibility and convenience offered by this approach have increased the use of probe-and-drogue systems in the naval forces of many countries, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Related Reports –
The aero-engine coating market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 118.35 million. The focus on engine safety and improving efficiency are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as longer production cycles of aircraft engines may impede the market growth.
The military satellite payloads and subsystems market size is expected to increase by USD 2.3 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%. The emergence of inflatable SATCOM antennas is one of the key factors driving the global military satellite payloads and subsystems market growth. However, issues related to space debris and deorbiting may impede growth.
What are the key data covered in military aerial refueling tanker market?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the military aerial refueling tanker market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the military aerial refueling tanker market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of military aerial refueling tanker market vendors
Military Aerial Refueling Tanker Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
165
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 4,709.07 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
6.18
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key countries
US, China, India, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Bandak Aviation Inc., Cobham Ltd., Dassault Aviation SA, Draken International, LLC, Embraer SA, General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd., Omega Aerial Refueling Services Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Protankgrup, Rostec, Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, The Boeing Co., Eaton Corp. Plc, and Liebherr International AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global military aerial refueling tanker market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Aerial refueling technologies Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Technology
6.3 Probe-and-drogue - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Boom-and-receptacle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Technology
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Manned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Unmanned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Airbus Group SE
12.4 BAE Systems Plc
12.5 Bandak Aviation Inc.
12.6 Cobham Ltd.
12.7 Dassault Aviation SA
12.8 Draken International, LLC
12.9 Eaton Corp. Plc
12.10 Embraer SA
12.11 General Electric Co.
12.12 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
12.13 Liebherr International AG
12.14 Lockheed Martin Corp.
12.15 Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd.
12.16 Rostec
12.17 The Boeing Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
