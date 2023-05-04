Military Aircraft Market to Hit USD 58.03 Billion by 2026 | With a CAGR 3.08%
Key Companies covered in military aircraft market are Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands), The Boeing Company (the U.S.), Dassault Aviation SA (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (the U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Embraer S.A. (Brazil), GE Aviation (the U.S.), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (India), Bell Textron Inc. (the U.S.), Sukhoi Corporation (Russia), Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) (S. Korea), and Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group (CAIG) (China).
Pune, India, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military aircraft market size was valued at USD 40.22 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 58.03 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.08% during the forecast period.
The global military aircraft market is set to gain traction from the higher demand for fifth-generation jet fighters worldwide. It is occurring as these aircraft possess several benefits, such as highly integrated computer systems, advanced avionics features, low-probability-of-intercept radar (LPIR), and high-performance airframes. They are also able to efficiently interact with the other elements present in the battlespace and create situational awareness. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Military Aircraft Market, 2019-2026.”
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Attributes
Details
Forecast Period
2019-2026
Forecast CAGR
3.08%
2026 Value Projection
USD 58.03 Billion
Market Size in 2018
USD 40.22 Billion
Historical Data
2015-2017
No. of Pages
150
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
Segments Covered
Regions Covered
Military Aircraft Market Growth Drivers
The Rising Need Of Replacing Aging Fleets Will Fuel The Market Growth
Rising Arms Races Among Economies Have Led To A Surge In Demand For Military Aircraft
Segment-
Combat Aircraft Segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by Development Projects
In terms of application, the market is divided into reconnaissance and surveillance, tanker, training, search & rescue, maritime patrol, multirole transport, multirole aircraft, and combat aircraft. Out of these, the combat aircraft segment held 33% military aircraft market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to their increasing number of deliveries across the globe, as well as the value associated with them. In addition to that, development projects, namely, F/A-18 programme and F-35 programme would also contribute to the growth of this segment. The export of Gripen E/F, Rafale, and Typhoon are also set to aid growth.
COVID-19 Impact:
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
Highlights of the Report:
Detailed analysis of growth stimulators and demand drivers.
Snapshot of the modernization and expansion models of various regions worldwide.
Industry challenges and the latest developments in the technology of military aircraft.
In-depth information about the key programs in each segment.
Overview of reputed companies and their strategic initiatives to intensify competition.
Drivers & Restraints-
Replacement of Old Aircraft with Innovative Ones to Propel Growth
The technical challenges mainly associated with propulsion, structures, and other similar systems are resulting in a surge in the demand for the replacement and upgradation of conventional aircraft with the innovative 4th and 5th generation aircraft. Old fleet of aircraft often require additional capabilities to fulfil the latest mission requirements, as well as reduce the rising number of threats. It is set to drive the military aircraft market growth in the coming years. However, the increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) may hinder market growth.
Regional Analysis-
Rising Defence Budgets to Favor Growth in Europe
Based on region, the market is segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Amongst these, North America is anticipated to leads the market throughout the forthcoming period. Regionally, North America earned the dominant military aircraft market share with a revenue of $16.29 billion earned in 2018. The U.S. is set to be the major contributor to growth as it would be responsible for approximately 50% of the global demand for both unmanned and manned military aircraft. Europe is expected to grow considerably owing to its surge in the defence budgets. Lastly, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a fast pace stoked by the modernization of armed forces, especially in the developing nations, such as India.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Key Industry Developments –Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
Latest technological Advancements
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis
Global Military Aircraft Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
Fixed Wing
Rotary Blade
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Combat
Multirole Aircraft
Military Transport
Maritime Patrol
Reconnaissance & Surveillance
Other
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By System
Airframe
Engine
Avionics
Landing Gear System
Weapon System
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia pacific
Rest of the world
North America Military Aircraft Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
Fixed Wing
Rotary Blade
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Combat
Multirole Aircraft
Military Transport
Maritime Patrol
Reconnaissance & Surveillance
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By System
Airframe
Engine
Avionics
Landing Gear System
Weapon System
Market Analysis – By Country
The U.S.
Canada
TOC Continued...!
Competitive Landscape-
Key Companies Aim to Bag Contracts for Strengthening their Positions
The market includes several industry giants that are presently engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce new products in the market. They are trying to launch affordable military aircraft to cater to the needs of their consumers. Also, they are focusing on bagging contracts from the government agencies to gain competitive edge. Below are two of the latest industry developments:
April 2019: The Boeing Company bagged a new contract from the U.S. Department of Defence (DOD) worth USD 14.3 billion. It will be able to upgrade and deliver B-52 Stratofortress and B-1B Lancer military aircraft that serve the U.S. Air Force. This new deal is expected to enhance the responsiveness, supportability, lethality, and survivability of both the aircraft.
October 2019: The U.S. Air Force awarded a contract worth USD 2.6 billion to the Boeing Company for providing fifteen KC-46A tanker military aircraft, wing air refueling pod kits, spare engines, support equipment, and spares.
