Military Antenna Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 4.47 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Military Antenna Market is valued at $ 3.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of $ 4.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

One of the most significant economic areas is the military antenna business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers and their current situation and future prospects. It also details the global drivers of the demand for military antenna, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/military-antenna-market-1940/request-sample

Military Antenna Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated accelerating the military antenna market growth over the forecast period. The market is expanding owing to rising technical break throughs, increasing competition for high-frequency military aircraft, and growing adoption of contemporary fighting gear. Additionally, the market is seeing prospects for expansion due to expanding security company tracking and increasing military sector expenditure.

We forecast that the dipole category in military antenna market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2028. The rising demand for sophisticated military surveillance systems is to blame for the segment's expansion. Since sophisticated military surveillance systems utilize antenna elements, this will increase demand for this product segment.

Military Antenna Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Satellite Communication Equipment to Boost Market Growth

Modern satellite communication must be managed to be fully integrated into the current telecommunication and intelligence architectures. The need for bandwidth has increased rapidly as operating requirements have increased and technical advancements have advanced quickly.

Increase in the Demand for Faster Data Transmission Likely to Drive the Market Growth

The military antenna market has benefited as a result of firms improving data transmission efficiency in response to the growing demand for faster data transfer in contemporary communication systems with optimal developing data, high-speed downloading, and internet surfing. The antenna market is moving in a northerly direction due to enterprises' growing use of remote monitoring solutions due to digital transformation.

Top Players in the Global Military Antenna Market

  • L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES

  • COBHAM PLC

  • AIRBUS

  • HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

  • GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

  • ROHDE & SCHWARZ

  • TERMA

  • RAMI

  • MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

  • NORSAT INTERNATIONAL INC.

  • VIASAT INC.

  • RUAG INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.

  • LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

  • ASELSAN A.S.

  • BALL CORPORATION

  • ND SATCOM

  • THALES GROUP

  • GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS

  • MICRO-ANT

  • SAT-LITE TECHNOLOGIES

  • DATAPATH, INC.

  • HANWHA-PHASOR

  • VIKING SATCOM LTD

For Additional Information on Military Antenna Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Top Trends in Global Military Antenna Market

  • One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the military antenna industry is the government's growing investments. Adopting advanced military and defense equipment that uses embedded systems results from government investments and financing to improve military and defense capabilities. The investment is primarily targeted at developing and producing cutting-edge, novel weaponry and goods for the defense and military industries.

  • Another trend that VMr predicts will continue in the military antenna industry is the aerospace industry's increased wireless connectivity solutions. The military antenna market has benefited due to firms improving wireless connectivity efficiency in response to the growing demand for faster data transfer in contemporary communication systems with optimal developing data, high-speed downloading, and internet surfing.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/military-antenna-market-1940/0

Top Report Findings

  • Based on components, most of the military antenna market's revenue is controlled by the reflectors category. A reflector antenna is a gadget that can bounce electromagnetic energy off of itself and can be used to reroute radio frequency communications. Furthermore, the spread of radio frequency or radio wave future technologies might enhance multi-user connectivity and connection range.

  • Based on the frequency band, most of the military antenna market's revenue is controlled by the high-frequency category. High-frequency technology is the ITU-designed band of electromagnetic radiation infrared region waves with a range of wave lengths between 1 cm and 1 mm and operating between 30 GHz and 300 GHz. The military, defense, and aerospace industries are increasingly adopting extraordinarily high-frequency technology.

  • Based on type, most of the military antenna market's revenue is controlled by the array antenna category. One of the main factors propelling the array antenna sector of the military antenna market is the higher directional gain offered by antenna elements as opposed to single dipole antennas.

  • Based on the platform, most of the military antenna market's revenue is controlled by the marine category. The marine antenna is typically regarded as the most crucial component of a maritime installation for satellite communications. A comparatively tiny terminal (VSAT) for satellite communication while a ship is in motion is called maritime VSAT.

  • Based on application, most of the military antenna market's revenue is controlled by the communication category. This frequency allows for the transmission of small beams using aperture antennas like horns and parabolic dish antennas. Point-to-point satellite communication and data lines also use super high frequency.

  • Based on end users, most of the military antenna market's revenue is controlled by the communication category. OEM means the original supplier of a vehicle's parts. The market's product offerings are advancing quickly in response to ongoing technological break throughs driving up demand.

Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Military Antenna Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the military antenna market are technology providers such as L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, COBHAM PLC, AIRBUS, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC and GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION. These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services and growing investments in new products. Other major players include L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, COBHAM PLC, AIRBUS,HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, TERMA, RAMI, MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, NORSAT INTERNATIONAL INC., VIASAT INC., RUAG INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD., LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION, ASELSAN A.S., BALL CORPORATION, ND SATCOM, THALES GROUP, GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS, MICRO-ANT, SAT-LITE TECHNOLOGIES, DATAPATH, INC., HANWHA-PHASOR and VIKING SATCOM LTD.

Dipole Antenna Category in Military Antenna Market to Generate Over 40% Revenue

Military Antenna are an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for military antenna to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the type, the military antenna market is divided into dipole antennas, monopole antennas, array antennas, loop antennas and aperture antennas.

During the forecast period, the market for Military Antenna is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the dipole antenna category. The traveling wave antenna controls the major share of global aviation equipment. A traveling wave on a moving platform is the primary radiating component used by a traveling-wave antenna. A rise in demand is expected as a result of the expansion of space exploration missions and programs.

On the other hand, the aperture category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. A broad category of antennas known as "aperture antennas" generate electromagnetic (EM) waves through an aperture and are frequently used at ultra-high frequencies (UHF) and above, where antenna diameters are minimal. The kind and size of an antenna vary based on the frequency it operates and the system in which it is installed.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on Military Antenna Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Military Antenna Market Segmentation

By Component

  • Reflectors

  • Feed Horn

  • Feed Networks

  • Low Noise Block Converter (LNB)

  • Others

By Frequency Band

  • High Frequency (HF)

  • Very High Frequency (VHF)

  • Ultra-High Frequency (UHF)

  • Super High Frequency (SHF)

  • Extremely High Frequency (EHF)

By Type

  • Dipole antennas

  • Monopole antennas

  • Array antennas

  • Loop antennas

  • Aperture antennas

  • Traveling wave antennas

By Platform

  • Ground

  • Airborne

  • Marine

By Application

  • Surveillance

  • Electronic Warfare

  • Navigation

  • Communication

  • SATCOM

  • Telemetry

By End Use

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

  • North America region throughout the projection period. Government initiatives and investments in testing and developing new military technology, as well as rising military spending in the area, are a few of the key elements propelling the market's tremendous growth in the North American region.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 3.1 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 4.4 Billion

CAGR

6.3% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, COBHAM PLC, AIRBUS, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, TERMA, RAMI, MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, NORSAT INTERNATIONAL INC., VIASAT INC., RUAG INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD., LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION, ASELSAN A.S., BALL CORPORATION, ND SATCOM, THALES GROUP, GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS, MICRO-ANT, SAT-LITE TECHNOLOGIES, DATAPATH, INC., HANWHA-PHASOR, and VIKING SATCOM LTD.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:


