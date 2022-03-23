Military Body-Worn Camera Market - 41% Of Growth To Originate From APAC | Driven By Body-worn Cameras To Support Military Operations & Training | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The military body-worn camera market is set to grow by USD 268.49 million at a CAGR of 5.44% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the military body-worn camera market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Australia has been making significant investments in the market will facilitate the military body-worn camera market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Military Body-Worn Camera Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Military Body-worn Camera Market - Scope

The military body-worn camera market covers the following areas:

Military Body-worn Camera Market - Drivers & Challenges

The body-worn cameras to support military operations and training is one of the key drivers supporting the military body-worn camera market growth. For instance, in 2015, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) unveiled a new uniform design for the British Army, which had a pair of specially designed smart glasses with a heads-up display, combined with a helmet-mounted camera and bone-conduction headphones. British Army trainees, who were trained at Salisbury Plain, which is the UK's largest military training area, were spotted using body-worn cameras during their training exercises. The cameras were meant to record the soldiers' movements, and actions as they train, and the recorded footage was then used during the post-exercise debriefing process to educate the trainees further on their activities. Thus, military body-worn cameras will enable defense forces to monitor such confrontations and help ensure safety on both sides. Such factors are driving the market growth.

However. the complications with the continuous rolling of body-worn cameras is one of the factors hindering the military body-worn camera market growth. Despite the advantages that body-worn cameras offer, it has been observed that more police personnel are exhibiting unwillingness to adopt these devices. One main reason is the loss of privacy. These cameras cannot be shut off even during lunch hours or other breaks, which can be uncomfortable for many people. With the continuous rolling of the cameras, complications might arise while storing and retrieving data. Further, there are no clear protocols on how long this data can be stored, who can view the recorded clip, and whether such clips can be released for public viewing. If any footage is released for public viewing, it may lead to negative public reaction or publicity as the clippings might contain certain confidential information, which can then affect the actual impact of and reason for recording the footage. These factors can lead negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Military Body-worn Camera Market - Segmentation Analysis

The Military Body-Worn Camera Market is segmented by End-user (Defense sector and Homeland security sector) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The military body-worn camera market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the cost, quality, and reliability of body-worn cameras to compete in the market.

Axon Enterprise Inc.

B Cam Ltd.

Black Mamba Protection LLC

Defender LLC

Digital Ally Inc.

GoPro Inc.

Intrensic LLC

Martel Electronics

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Pinnacle Response Ltd.

Pro Vision Solutions LLC

Reveal Media Ltd.

Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp.

Transcend Information Inc.

Wolfcom

ZEPCAM BV

Military Body-Worn Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 268.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axon Enterprise Inc., B Cam Ltd., Black Mamba Protection LLC, Defender LLC, Digital Ally Inc., GoPro Inc., Intrensic LLC, Martel Electronics, Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pinnacle Response Ltd., Pro Vision Solutions LLC, Reveal Media Ltd., Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp., Transcend Information Inc., Wolfcom, and ZEPCAM BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

