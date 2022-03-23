U.S. markets closed

Military Body-Worn Camera Market - 41% Of Growth To Originate From APAC | Driven By Body-worn Cameras To Support Military Operations & Training | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The military body-worn camera market is set to grow by USD 268.49 million at a CAGR of 5.44% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the military body-worn camera market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Australia has been making significant investments in the market will facilitate the military body-worn camera market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Military Body-Worn Camera Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Military Body-Worn Camera Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download Our Free Sample Report

Military Body-worn Camera Market - Scope

The military body-worn camera market covers the following areas:

Military Body-worn Camera Market - Drivers & Challenges

The body-worn cameras to support military operations and training is one of the key drivers supporting the military body-worn camera market growth. For instance, in 2015, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) unveiled a new uniform design for the British Army, which had a pair of specially designed smart glasses with a heads-up display, combined with a helmet-mounted camera and bone-conduction headphones. British Army trainees, who were trained at Salisbury Plain, which is the UK's largest military training area, were spotted using body-worn cameras during their training exercises. The cameras were meant to record the soldiers' movements, and actions as they train, and the recorded footage was then used during the post-exercise debriefing process to educate the trainees further on their activities. Thus, military body-worn cameras will enable defense forces to monitor such confrontations and help ensure safety on both sides. Such factors are driving the market growth.

However. the complications with the continuous rolling of body-worn cameras is one of the factors hindering the military body-worn camera market growth. Despite the advantages that body-worn cameras offer, it has been observed that more police personnel are exhibiting unwillingness to adopt these devices. One main reason is the loss of privacy. These cameras cannot be shut off even during lunch hours or other breaks, which can be uncomfortable for many people. With the continuous rolling of the cameras, complications might arise while storing and retrieving data. Further, there are no clear protocols on how long this data can be stored, who can view the recorded clip, and whether such clips can be released for public viewing. If any footage is released for public viewing, it may lead to negative public reaction or publicity as the clippings might contain certain confidential information, which can then affect the actual impact of and reason for recording the footage. These factors can lead negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

To know about the drivers & challenges along with the upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Military Body-worn Camera Market - Segmentation Analysis

The Military Body-Worn Camera Market is segmented by End-user (Defense sector and Homeland security sector) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

For additional insights on the market share of each segment -Download a free sample now!

Companies Mentioned

The military body-worn camera market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the cost, quality, and reliability of body-worn cameras to compete in the market.

  • Axon Enterprise Inc.

  • B Cam Ltd.

  • Black Mamba Protection LLC

  • Defender LLC

  • Digital Ally Inc.

  • GoPro Inc.

  • Intrensic LLC

  • Martel Electronics

  • Motorola Solutions Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Pinnacle Response Ltd.

  • Pro Vision Solutions LLC

  • Reveal Media Ltd.

  • Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp.

  • Transcend Information Inc.

  • Wolfcom

  • ZEPCAM BV

Related Reports:

  • The military thermal weapon sights market share is expected to increase by USD 257.95 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.46%. Download a free sample now!

  • The air defense systems market share is expected to increase by USD 9.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.21%. Download a free sample now!

Military Body-Worn Camera Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 268.49 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.29

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Axon Enterprise Inc., B Cam Ltd., Black Mamba Protection LLC, Defender LLC, Digital Ally Inc., GoPro Inc., Intrensic LLC, Martel Electronics, Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pinnacle Response Ltd., Pro Vision Solutions LLC, Reveal Media Ltd., Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp., Transcend Information Inc., Wolfcom, and ZEPCAM BV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Defense sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Homeland security sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Axon Enterprise Inc.

  • 10.4 B Cam Ltd.

  • 10.5 Black Mamba Protection LLC

  • 10.6 Digital Ally Inc.

  • 10.7 Intrensic LLC

  • 10.8 Martel Electronics

  • 10.9 Pro Vision Solutions LLC

  • 10.10 Reveal Media Ltd.

  • 10.11 Wolfcom

  • 10.12 ZEPCAM BV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/military-body-worn-camera-market---41-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--driven-by-body-worn-cameras-to-support-military-operations--training--technavio-301506842.html

SOURCE Technavio

