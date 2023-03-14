U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

Military Command & Control Systems Global Market Report 2023: Shift Towards Network-Centric Solutions Bolsters Sector

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Command & Control Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Command & Control (C2) technologies continue to evolve and improve with advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and cloud computing.

These technologies are enabling commanders to make better-informed decisions, respond faster to changing situations, and achieve greater situational awareness.

One of the significant trends in Command & Control is the shift towards more network-centric operations, where decision-making is distributed among various nodes in the network rather than being centralized in a command centre. This approach allows for greater agility and flexibility, as well as improved resilience against disruptions to the network.

The increasing use of sensors for a wide range of military applications has opened avenues for innovative C2 programmes such as Joint All-Domain Command & Control (JADC2). These systems are often operated autonomously to collect data from many new data points that earlier were not possible to track. New command and control programmes are encouraging to maintain situational awareness and control over multiple platforms simultaneously.

In the early days, the source of information came mostly from humans and some electronic systems. Nevertheless with the evolution towards network-centric and electronic warfare, the volume of sensor-generated data has grown exponentially. The data volume has increased exponentially, pushing for an increase in processing power, better analytical tools and more bandwidth for real-time activity.

These technological enablers are expected to transform the way the military plans, executes and manages joint operations. The use of AI and machine learning technologies in C2 systems have also improved the ability of military commanders to predict and respond to threats in real time.

Cloud-based C2 offers several benefits to military organizations. By leveraging cloud computing, organizations can build more scalable, agile, and cost-effective C2 systems that can enhance situational awareness, improve decision-making, and ultimately support successful military operations.

With such advancements worldwide command and control markets are going to remain dynamic and growing at a pace. This is a challenge as well as an opportunity for defence companies to participate in the modernisation spree.

Covered in this report

  • Overview: Snapshot of the Military Command and Control Market during 2023 - 2031, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the development plans concerning regions as well as components, types, and platforms. It sheds light on the emergence of new platforms like joint command and control initiatives.

  • Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the data management software and integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cyber-security and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of Military Command and Control solutions around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

  • Segment Analysis: Insights into the Military Command and Control Market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

  • Regional Review: Insights into present Military Command and Control infrastructure strength and future demand for top countries within a region.

  • Regional Analysis: Insights into the Military Command and Control Market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

  • Trends Analysis - Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the Military Command and Control technology expected to be in demand in each region.

  • Competitive landscape analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Military Command and Control Technology industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as product range, strategic partnerships and SWOT analysis.

Segmentation

Region

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Russia & CIS

  • Middle East and Africa

  • South America

Platform

  • Land

  • Air

  • Naval

  • Space

  • Integrated

End-user

  • Army

  • Air Force

  • Navy

  • Homeland

  • Othe Govt. Ent.

  • Private Entities

System Element

  • Military Grade Network Equipment and Gateways

  • Data Communication Hardware and Software

  • Data integration, analytics and visualisation software

  • Mission System access control and cyber security

  • Displays & Controls

Reasons to buy

  • Determine prospective procurement areas based on a detailed procurement plan analysis of the Military Command and Control Technology market over the next eight years.

  • Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different Military Command and Control Technology in the leading countries and other potential markets across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

  • Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

  • Identify the major channels that are driving the global Military Command and Control Technology Markets, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

  • Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the Military Command and Control Technology providers around the world.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Technologies and Developments
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 C2 Software, Applications and Interface
3.2 Software Supporting Command and Control
3.3 C2 Data Management
3.4 C2 Data and Cybersecurity
3.5 Modern C2 Systems
3.5.1 Integration of AI in C2 Systems
3.5.2 Cloud-based C2
3.5.3 Modular Architecture

4 Market Overview
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Demand Analysis
4.3 Interoperable C2: Emerging Market Proposition
4.4 The Competitive Landscape for C2 Technology Developers
4.4.1 American C2 Technology Companies
4.4.2 British C2 Technology Companies
4.4.3 French C2 Technology Companies
4.4.4 German C2 Technology Companies
4.4.5 Russian C2 Technology Companies
4.4.6 Israeli C2 Technology Companies
4.4.7 Chinese C2 Technology Companies
4.4.8 Indian C2 Technology Companies
4.5 Emerging Tech Companies in C2

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
5.1 Market Segmentation
5.2 Drivers
5.2.1 Changes of Military Force Structure
5.2.2 Network-Centric Electronic Warfare
5.2.3 Emerging Technologies for Battle management
5.3 Trends
5.3.1 Increased use of Commercial-off-the-Shelf Products
5.3.2 Open-source Architecture
5.3.3 Integrated C2 Systems
5.3.4 Opportunities
5.3.5 Supplying Off-the-Shelf Solutions
5.3.6 Providing System-integration at the Local Level
5.4 Challenges
5.4.1 Existing C2 Systems
5.4.2 Costs and Budgets

6 Country Analysis

7 Global C2 System Market Forecast to 2031

8 Regional C2 System Market Forecast to 2030

9 Technological Enablers Integration in C2 Systems - Market Forecast by Region to 2031

10 Technology Market Forecast to 2031

11 End-Users Market Forecast to 2031

12 Impact Analysis

13 Leading Companies

14 Results and Conclusions

15 About the Publisher

Companies Mentioned

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Raytheon

  • General Dynamics

  • L3Harris Technologies

  • Boeing CompanyBritish C2 Technology Companies

  • BAE Systems

  • QinetiQ

  • Thales

  • Airbus

  • Sopra Steria

  • Safran

  • Atos

  • Nexter

  • Hensoldt

  • Rohde & Schwarz

  • Rheinmetall

  • Atlas Elektronik

  • MBDA

  • Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

  • KRET

  • Ruselectronics

  • Concern Radio

  • RTI Group

  • Russian Space Systems (RSS)

  • Elbit Systems

  • Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

  • C2 Systems Ltd

  • Mer Group

  • China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC)

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment Corporation (ZTE)

  • China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO)

  • China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)

  • Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

  • Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

  • HCL Technologies

  • Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL)

  • Rolta India Limited

  • AirMap

  • Anduril Industries

  • Black Sage Technologies

  • Cogniac

  • Epirus

  • Hanwha Defense

  • Omnispace

  • Palantir

  • Plasan

  • Roboteam

  • Shield AI

  • Viasat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i48azx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


