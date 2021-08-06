U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

Military Cyber Security Market Report 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·7 min read

Forecasts by Type (Network Security, Application Security, Data Security, Identity & Access, Cloud Security, Wireless Security, End-Point Security) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Military Cyber Security Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Cyber Security Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127544/?utm_source=GNW


Military Cyber Security Market- our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Discover how to stay ahead

Our 391-page report provides 489 tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Military Cyber Security market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects
. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

Military cybersecurity protects confidential information, employee and organization identity, and access from the cybercriminals. Advancement in the network, wireless, and end-to-end security infrastructure is fueling the military cybersecurity market. In addition, increasing adoption of business strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, partnering with local and regional providers, and expansion of R&D facilities to innovate new solutions for the evolving cyber threats. Moreover, supportive government regulations and evolving policies are luring large number of cybersecurity solution providers to invest in the military sector. Such factors are estimated to drive the product development and enhance the market sales over the projected timeline. However, third party data breaches have resulted in trust issues among the providers and the defense units.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.


North America

North America is the highest revenue contributor in the global military cybersecurity market in 2020. It has accounted for US$xx Mn in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of xx% in the forecast timeline. Increasing investment in the advancement of cybersecurity infrastructure, rising number of market players across the region, rising number of cybersecurity research facilities, and increasing government investment in the enhancement of cybersecurity systems are driving the cybersecurity market in North America. In addition, the government authorities such as the Department of Energy Office of Cybersecurity, Autonomous Cyber Defense, and Autonomous Intelligent Resilient Security are allocating contracts to cybersecurity providers to strengthen the data infrastructure across the region. The public authorities have assigned a USD xx trillion budget for technology modernization, and advancement of research projects, and the enhancement of cybersecurity infrastructure. The government cybersecurity authorities are hiring highly qualified professionals to strengthen the cybersecurity workforce. Furthermore, the military administrations are introducing advanced fighter jets and vehicles equipped with new technologies creating new opportunities for the industry players across the region.

The U.S.

The U.S. is the highest revenue contributing country in the global smart glass and windows market in 2020. The U.S. Military Cybersecurity is valued at US$xx Mn in 2021 and it is expected to reach US$xx Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The U.S. government has extended its defense budget upgrading its existing defense infrastructure with advanced operating systems for efficient and accurate maneuvers. The development and operation of warfare combat vehicles, fighter jets, and unmanned aerial vehicles require advanced cybersecurity solutions hence the military authorities have deployed quantum computing systems and hired experienced and trained staff to support the combat vehicle controllers during combat. Defense Department collaborated with technology providers to cease the theft of terabytes of data related to patents, vaccines, and combat machines. Such factors are estimated to augment the military cybersecurity in the country in the assessed timeline.

India
India is expected to grow at the highest rate and it is anticipated to create the highest opportunity in the military cybersecurity market. The Indian military is experiencing transformation in the combat and warfare infrastructure. The country is progressing to become a superpower in the upcoming years due to its strong financial systems and increasing military firepower. In addition, growing investment in the security infrastructure to support the intelligence units is creating opportunities for the market players. The region is evolving rapidly due to the deployment of advanced technologies such as cloud, IoT, blockchain, and AI amongst others. The global industry players are expanding their offices in the country to seek profit from increasing possibilities. The introduction of advanced AI-based cyber threats to abolish the attacks on nuclear facilities and air traffic control systems is propelling the Indian military cybersecurity market.

Architectural
In terms of type, the network security segment dominates the global military cybersecurity market. It has accounted for xx% market share in 2021. Network security is the prominent segment among military cybersecurity solutions. The military uses satellite connections and uses specific frequencies for communication. Any breach in network security may lead to leakage of geographical and confidential information to the enemies. These types of security guard the user’s network from anonymous access or breaches and other network-based coercions. Such activities are carried out to prevent unauthorized cyber intrusion. Moreover, different countries are establishing their satellite in space to strengthen their defense communication. These satellites are highly advanced hence require innovative hardware for the information processing and surveillance activities creating new opportunities for the market players.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

By Type
. Network Security
. Application Security
. Data Security
. Identity & Access
. Cloud Security
. Wireless Security
. End-Point Security

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 21 leading national markets:
. North America
. U.S.
. Canada
. Europe
. United Kingdom
. Germany
. France
. Italy
. Spain
. Rest of Europe
. Asia Pacific
. China
. Japan
. Australia
. India
. South Korea
. Southeast Asia
. Rest of Asia Pacific
. Latin America
. Brazil
. Mexico
. Rest of Latin America
. Middle East and Africa
. GCC Countries
. South Africa
. Rest of Middle East and Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Military Cyber Security market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for Military Cybersecurity Market will surpass $xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Military Cyber Security Market report helps you

In summary, our 390+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:
. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Military Cyber Security market, with forecasts for Type, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues
. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 21 key national markets - See forecasts for the Military Cyber Security market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, GCC Countries among other prominent economies.
. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Military Cyber Security market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include BAE Systems Plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Airbus Cybersecurity, Leonardo S.p. A., NetCentrics Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, CyberArk Software Ltd, Booz Allen Hamilton, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, CACI International Inc, and Atos SE.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127544/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


