Military Embedded Systems Global Market Report 2022: Increased Focus on Cloud Computing and Wireless Technologies Fuels Sector

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Embedded Systems Market, by Application, Platform (Land, Airborne, Unmanned, Naval, Space), Server Architecture (Blade Server, Rack-mount Server), Installation Type, Component, Services, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The military embedded systems market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2027. Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in upgradation programmes by US military, development of advanced command & control systems, among others.

Graphical Processing Unit (GPU) in Military Embedded Systems

The graphical processing unit (GPU) is a component in an embedded system suitable for applications such as ISR and radar processing. The display technologies being used by the defense industry are becoming faster and require higher resolutions. They, therefore, require powerful GPUs to process images. Designers of HPEC (high-performance embedded computing) for defense have alternatives, such as FPGA (field-programmable gate array) or GPU when choosing a primary processor for image and signal processing.

Test & Certification Services for Military Embedded Systems

Embedded testing is the checking of the functional as well as non-functional attributes of software and hardware in an embedded system. The purpose of embedded testing is to verify and validate the software and hardware as per the client's requirement. Embedded testing helps in finding bugs in software, cutting down development and maintenance costs, and improving system performance. Certification services are provided to ensure the products meet all required standards and to help identify specific areas for optimization. Customer prototype testing helps in identifying bugs and solving issues early in a product's development cycle. Several companies also offer on-site testing at their facilities. For instance, Smart Embedded Computing provides an on-site testing facility located in Tempe, Arizona (US), thus enabling local customers to save on shipping and travel costs.

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OVPs): The Fastest-growing segment of the military embedded systems market for Naval Platform, by Ship Type

Offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) are specially developed for navies and coastguards for tasks in regions where there is a low-level threat. These vessels are used for missions, including military security, safety, and humanitarian tasks. In recent years, due to tensions in areas from the Mediterranean Sea to the South China Sea, the demand for OPVs is increasing. Asia Pacific has the largest proportion of OPVs, and the region is expected to be one of the most lucrative markets for OPVs, along with Africa, the Middle East, and South America, in the coming years. For instance, in February 2020, L&T commissioned its fifth OPV ICGS Varad for Indian coastal guards. In January 2020, Chittagong Dry Dock Ltd (Chittagong) secured a contract for six new OPVs for the Bangladesh Navy. Such procurements and developments of OPVs will drive the market for military embedded systems. Also, increasing investments in maritime security and enhancement of naval capabilities to drive the military embedded systems for OPVs.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Technological Advancements in Network Convergence

  • Use of Multicore Processor Technology

  • Emergence of Electronic and Network-Centric Warfare

  • Increased Focus on Cloud Computing and Wireless Technologies

  • Rising Demand for New and Advanced Electronic Combat Systems

  • Increasing Use of Ew Systems for Geospatial Intelligence Gathering

Restraints

  • System Design Certification Requirement for System Upgrade

  • Complexities in Embedded Product Development

Opportunities

  • Scope for Software Innovation in Military Computers

  • Development of Ew Systems with Enhanced Capabilities

Challenges

  • Increased Barriers in Designing Military Embedded Systems

  • Critical Security Procedures in Embedded Devices

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Server Architecture

8 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Platform

9 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Application

10 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Installation Type

11 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Component

12 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Service

13 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Micro Peripherals

  • Advantech Co. Ltd.

  • Aitech Defense Systems

  • Ametek

  • Autotec

  • Avdor Helet

  • Concurrent Technologies

  • Crystal Group

  • Curtiss-Wright Corporation

  • Dell Technologies

  • Elma Electronic

  • Eurotech

  • General Dynamics Corporation

  • General Micro Systems, Inc.

  • Intel Corporation

  • Kontron (S&T Ag)

  • Mercury Systems, Inc.

  • North Atlantic Industries, Inc.

  • Nxp Semiconductors

  • Radisys

  • Smart Embedded Computing

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated

  • Thales Group

  • Vadatech

  • Xilinx, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tld1sh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/military-embedded-systems-global-market-report-2022-increased-focus-on-cloud-computing-and-wireless-technologies-fuels-sector-301689121.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

