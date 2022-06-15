U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,764.50
    +27.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,536.00
    +161.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,423.25
    +109.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,721.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.54
    -0.39 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.70
    +21.20 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    +0.57 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0470
    +0.0050 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.33
    -1.69 (-4.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2110
    +0.0111 (+0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4590
    -1.0210 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,139.59
    -721.48 (-3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.68
    -22.57 (-4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.72
    +96.26 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Military Exoskeleton Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Military Exoskeleton Market was valued at USD 92. 28 million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 16. 8% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economies, the market of the military exoskeleton is negligibly impacted as the investments in emerging technologies have remained unaffected.

New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Exoskeleton Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195697/?utm_source=GNW


Technological advancements in modern warfare are the major driving factors for the military exoskeleton market. Efforts are being made to further increase the efficiency of the military exoskeletons through the incorporation of new technologies, which are expected to further propel the growth of the market studied in the years to come.

The focus on increasing the safety and efficiency of the dismounted soldiers has led to the militaries investing in these technologies, as the exoskeletons reduce the fatigue on the soldiers, while also giving them an extra layer of protection from the outside.

Despite all the advantages that the exoskeletons are offering, the main hindrance to their adoption is the high purchase costs involved. Efforts are now being made to further reduce the manufacturing costs of these exoskeletons.

Key Market Trends

The Active Exoskeleton Segment is Expected to Witness Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

An active or powered exoskeleton is an electromechanical robotic device composed of electric motors, batteries, body structure, actuators, hydraulics, and joints, among others. Active robotic exoskeletons are utilized for improving efficiency by providing rehabilitation of stroke or spinal cord injury, improved strength, and endurance, thereby increasing the productivity of military people in high-risk areas. Currently, active robotic exoskeletons have limitations such as the inefficient source of power supply, high cost of designing the skeleton (body structure), the inefficiency of actuators, and lesser flexibility. Active robotic exoskeletons do not support much special movement, thus making it difficult to exactly match the body part motions. Also, most actuators utilized in powered robotic exoskeletons are standard hydraulic cylinders, which are precise and powerful but very heavy and expensive. Thus, there is a need for a lightweight and flexible actuator design. Many prominent players in the market have been involved in the launch and development of new active or powered exoskeletons since 2018. For instance, Bionik Laboratories Corporation, Hocoma AG, Myomo Inc, and ATOUN Inc. launched and enhanced their products in the active wearable exoskeleton market. Such robust investments into development of active exoskeletons is anticipated to accelerate the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

North America region Anticipated to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

North America region is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the military exoskeleton market owing to the high purchasing capacity of the United States and the presence of many manufacturers in the country. The country is investing huge amounts in the research, development, and testing of the exoskeletons. In May 2019, the US Army Natick Soldier Research, Development, and Engineering Center (NSRDEC/Soldier Center) initiated a 48-month long Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) worth USD 6.9 million in total, in order to develop enough exoskeleton systems to conduct a comprehensive operational evaluation. The Soldier Center has earmarked around USD 680,000. It has been put aside for Lockheed Martin’s OTA for the Onyx, which has performed well in initial testing but has yet to be put through a more rigorous operational exercise. Similarly, Canada has been heavily investing in its soldier modernization program, the Integrated Soldier System Project (ISSP). The focus of the project has been to provide the best equipment and wearables to its soldiers for all kinds of warfare. Canadian Soldiers used Trojan Ballistics Suit of Armour, believed to be the first ballistics exoskeleton body suit of armor. Such investments into the modernization of military equipment for dismounted soldiers is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The military exoskeleton market is fragmented, with many global and regional players (OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, R&D Centers) providing full body and partial body exoskeletons to the armed forces and government agencies. Some of the prominent players in the market of the military exoskeleton are Lockheed Martin Corporation, SRI International, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, Aselsan AS, and Dephy Inc. To enhance their sales and geographical presence, the companies are partnering with regional defense manufacturers and governments. In this regard, in February 2021, Sarcos Robotics and the Paramount Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand sales of defense exoskeleton technology of Sarcos to government and industrial customers in the Middle East & Africa. The companies are also investing robustly into new generation light-weight exoskeletons integrated with advanced sensors to enhance the overall situational awareness of the dismounted soldiers. Such investments are expected to help the companies enhance their footprint in the market in the coming years.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195697/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Nio shares rally 16% after Chinese EV maker teases new model

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. jumped more than 16% Tuesday after the Chinese EV maker teased a "new model" in a countdown on its website. The ADRs are on pace for their largest percent increase since March 16, when they rallied nearly 26%, and poised to snap a three-day losing streak. Nio earlier this month said it delivered 7,024 vehicles in May, including 5,317 premium electric SUVs of different sizes and configurations and 1,707 ET7s, the company's newer electric sedan. It said the

  • Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline as prices rise

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil companies explain why they aren't putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp, and Exxon Mobil Corp and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad their profits, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters. "At a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable," Biden wrote, adding the lack of refining was driving gas prices up faster than oil prices.

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits Are ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Oil Prices Drop as Biden Asks Refiners to Produce More Gasoline

    Biden's criticism of refiners comes after he called out Exxon for making more money this year after crude prices spiked.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • Ukrainian aircraft destroy Russian company-tactical group

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE 2022, 08:41 Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukrainian assault and bomber jets have destroyed a Russian company-tactical group, and have inflicted losses on Russian military equipment and personnel.

  • Russia saving modern missiles and striking Ukraine with Soviet rockets - Air Force of Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 14 JUNE 2022, 15:13 The Russian occupiers have began to save their modern missiles - outdated Soviet models are being launched in Ukraine. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform Quote from Ihnat: "Recently, there has been a tendency for Russia to save their high-precision, expensive missiles.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • Former P&G Building in Venezuela Converted Into Tech Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Back when Venezuela was a hub for multinationals, Procter & Gamble’s research and development facility helped develop brands like Pampers and Pantene. Now, two ambitious entrepreneurs think the building can jump start a new kind of innovation for the country: the tech industry. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Set for Longest Losing Streak Since January: Market

  • Charting a Technical Course for Valero Energy

    Valero Energy is an oil and gas refining and marketing company that was just rated a new "market perform" with a $155 price target by a Canadian sell-side firm. You probably have passed one of the approximate 7,000 gas stations Valero supplies. In this daily bar chart of VLO, below, we can see that prices made a base from at least June to January before launching an uptrend.

  • Oil prices fall as expected U.S. interest rate hike looms

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns about fuel demand and global economic growth before an expected big hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Brent crude futures for August were down $1.27, or 1%, at $119.90 a barrel as of 1001 GMT, in volatile trading. "Oil markets are seeing uncertainty over what central banks do next and how that impacts oil demand," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

  • Australia's Lynas gets $120 million Pentagon contract for U.S. rare earths project

    Australia's Lynas Rare Earths has signed a $120 million follow-on contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to build a commercial heavy rare earths separation facility in Texas, the firm said on Tuesday. Lynas is the world's largest processor of rare earths outside China, and the contract with its U.S. subsidiary builds on 'Phase 1' funding for a facility announced in July 2020. Lynas intends to combine the heavy rare earth separation plant with a light rare earth separation facility, which is half-funded by the Defense Production Act office of the U.S. Department of Defense.

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ukrainian forces mine forest in Donetsk

    A Ukrainian special operations unit have been planting anti-tank mines in the Donetsk region to deter advancing Russian troops (June 15, AP Video: Srdjan Nedeljkovic)

  • Biden’s Saudi Arabia Reversal Unlikely to Solve Oil Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s visit to oil-rich Saudi Arabia might heal frayed US ties with the kingdom, but it’s unlikely to resolve the energy crisis plaguing the global economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Em

  • Shell plans to expand amid energy market chaos

    Shell is pursuing a significant expansion of its business supplying electricity to UK households amid intense volatility in energy markets.

  • How France’s Army chief is avoiding getting sucked into a ‘Ukrainian tunnel’

    Also high on Gen. Pierre Schill's mind is seeing the Scorpion program fully implemented and figuring out the “eternal dialectics between sword and shield” that characterize tank warfare.

  • Russian Troops Sabotage Their Own Missile System to Sell as Scrap Metal, Says Ukrainian Intel

    ReutersUkrainian authorities say they have uncovered an alleged new scheme from fed-up Russian troops angling to get out of the war: They’re apparently now sabotaging their own weapons and trying to sell the parts as scrap metal.That’s according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, which on Tuesday named and shamed the Russian forces they say failed spectacularly in a recent attempt to sell off parts of Russian missile systems in the Donetsk region.“In order to avo