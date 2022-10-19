Military Laser Systems Market to record USD 2.15 Bn incremental growth; Driven by a focus on the development of laser-based communication -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The military laser systems market size is expected to grow by USD 2.15 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.36% between 2021 and 2026. To estimate the size of the report, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the aerospace and defense industry. Some of the factors considered include commercial aircraft production, the volume of air passengers and freight traffic, revenue generated by vendors, defense budget, and capital investments by airlines among others. Understand the scope of our full report by Downloading a Free PDF Report Sample .

The market is driven by the focus on the development of laser-based communication. The majority of communications that currently happen in the military sector are carried out through radio frequencies that have limited spectrums. However, the lower bandwidth of radio signals is limiting their large-scale adoption in the military sector. This is driving the need for the development of networks that provide higher bandwidth. Laser communications can operate up to a thousand times faster than conventional radio-frequency-based communication systems. The higher-frequency wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum eliminate the need for the use of congested radio-frequency bands. These networks also provide higher security as laser beams have a low probability of interception. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global military laser systems market.

As per Technavio, the emergence of the directed-energy atmospheric lens concept will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Military Laser Systems Market: Emergence of directed-energy atmospheric lens concept

The Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens (LDAL) is a very complex and innovative concept that mimics two existing natural phenomena, namely, the reflective properties of the ionosphere and desert mirages. It works by temporarily and reversibly simulating a naturally occurring phenomenon that changes the Earth's atmosphere into a lens-like structure to magnify the path of electromagnetic waves, such as light and radio signals. The concept was revealed in January 2017 by experts at the military facility of BAE Systems in Warton, Lancashire. It uses a high-pulsed power laser system and a phenomenon in physics called the Kerr Effect to temporarily and reversibly ionize or heat a small region of the ionosphere in a structured way. This can create atmospheric lenses and mirrors by exploiting the laws of refraction, reflection, and diffraction. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global military laser systems market during the forecast period.

However, the limitations of current laser weapon systems will reduce the growth potential in the market. Lasers beams travel at the speed of light and before the laser beam is directed at a target, the targeting system of the weapon must locate the target. The weapon's tracking system then guides the beam in the direction of the motion or projectile of the target. The tracking system must hold a precise point on the target for a long-enough duration to burn a hole through it. However, some weaponized attack systems travel at very high speeds and the laser weapon systems fail to fix the precise point on such targets. Such limitations are hindering the deployment of laser weapon systems against advanced weapon systems. Hence, a significant amount of investments are being made in R&D to focus on the advancement of current laser weapon system technologies.

Military Laser Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the military laser systems market by Product (Laser weapon systems, Laser target systems, and Laser radar systems) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The North American region led the military laser systems market in 2022, followed by APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The US is the key market for military laser systems in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Military Laser Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Laser Enterprises LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Coherent Inc., Dynetics Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, MKS Instruments Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Newport Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Laser weapon systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Laser radar systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Laser target designators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BAE Systems Plc

10.4 Dynetics Inc.

10.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

10.6 Lockheed Martin Corp.

10.7 MBDA

10.8 Northrop Grumman Corp.

10.9 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

10.11 Rheinmetall AG

10.12 The Boeing Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

