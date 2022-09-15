U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

The military lighting market is projected to grow from USD 559million in 2022 to USD 807million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The market is driven by the ongoing defense industry initiatives to modernize military platforms. However, the market’s growth is limited by the lower lifespan of existing incandescent lightsto foresee the market growth.

New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Lighting Market by End Use, Product, Type and Region - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05490280/?utm_source=GNW

The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the military lighting supply chain. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe is expected to be slowed by lockdowns at military lighting vehicle research and development centres.As a result of the Asia Pacific lockdown, many businesses in the military lighting industry have lost revenue. Many startups have failed to continue operating in the area due to delays in development and a lack of funds. The commercialization of military lighting appears to have been delayed by a year when compared with pre conditions.
The ground segment is expected to hold major share of the market during the forecast periodon the basis ofend use
Several companies are designing military lighting for armored vehicles.For instance, a range of rugged LED solutions is developed and manufactured by Oxley for use on armored vehicles, including infantry fighting vehicles and multi-role military vehicles.

Oxley provides both visible lighting and technology for covert operations, such as NVG compatible and infrared lighting, suitable for use on wheeled and tracked vehicles. Solutions from Oxley include driving lights and interior and task lighting, as well as panel lamps, data capture, and EMI filters.

The LEDsegment is anticipated to lead the military lighting market in near future
A light-emitting diode (LED) transforms energy to light often in a very tiny area, less than one square millimeter, so that in an LED lamp, there are several light-emitting diodes.LED is solid-state illumination (no moving components and no gas within).

Military aircraft use LEDs for fast takeoffs, landings, and taxiing, which has several benefits over the older halogen or xenon bulb-based aircraft lighting technology.

Interior lighting segment to grow at highest ratein the military lighting market
Military aircraft are installed with dedicated lighting to illuminate the main cabin.Further, an independent lighting system is also provided in some cases so that passengers can read when the cabin lights are off, and an emergency lighting system on the floor of the military aircraft to aid passengers of the aircraft during an emergency.

Cabin lights include dome lights installed in cabins, cargo bays, loading ramps, exits, walkways, and general illumination that includes dome lights, area lights, and mini floodlights.

Asia Pacificto grow at highest rate in terms of value
Asia Pacific is estimated to account for 29% of the military lighting market in 2022. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow from USD 160.1 million in 2022 to USD 247.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Break-up of profiles of primary participants in this report:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45% and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%
• By Region: North America - 45%, Europe – 25%, AsiaPacific – 15%, Middle East– 10%,Rest of the World – 5%
The Major players includes Astronics Corp. (US), Honeywell International (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Glamox (Norway), and Orion Energy Systems (US).

Research Coverage
The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the ground support equipment market.A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; contracts, joint ventures, partnerships & agreements, acquisitions, and new product launches associated with the ground support equipment market.

Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the ground support equipment market ecosystem is covered in this report.

Reasons to Buy This Report:
From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, value chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the military lighting market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on military lightingsoffered by top market players
• Market Sizing: The estimated size of the market in 2022 and its projection to 2027
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the military lighting market
• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analysis of associated trends as well as drivers, opportunities, and challenges prevailing in the military lighting market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the markets for military lightingacross regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the military lighting market
• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing the growth of the military lighting marketin North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,Middle East and Rest of the World.
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the military lighting market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05490280/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


