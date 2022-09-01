U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.25
    -12.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,451.00
    -81.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,216.50
    -68.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,835.20
    -9.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.37
    -1.18 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.10
    -15.10 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    17.55
    -0.33 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0005
    -0.0049 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.48
    +0.27 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1567
    -0.0050 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2180
    +0.1750 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,090.21
    -264.15 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.79
    -7.91 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.98
    -83.17 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.47
    -430.06 (-1.53%)
     

Military Lighting Market worth $807 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Lighting Market is projected to grow from USD 559 million in 2022 to USD 807 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing adoption of advanced military technology for defense platforms, is one of the major driving factor for the demand of military lighting market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=220722552

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Military Lighting Market'
219 – Tables
43 – Figures
195 – Pages

By end use, the ground segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

The increasing number of armored vehicles increases the need for military lighting. For instance, approximately 800 Light Armored Multipurpose Vehicles (LAMVs) will be purchased by the Indian Army, according to a Request for Information published in July 2022. Indian suppliers will produce LAMVs within three years at a pace of 300 LAMVs per year after being chosen through a Request for Proposals, which is expected to be published by September 2022. The LAMVs will be employed by reconnaissance and surveillance platoons of mechanized infantry and armored corps.

By type, the LED segment has the highest share in the forecasted period

Increasing contracts to upgrade and retrofit existing lighting to drive segment. Asia Pacific is projected to lead the military lighting market for LEDs from 2022 to 2027 due to increased ground vehicle deliveries in this region.

Interior lighting segment has the highest growth rate in the forecasted period

Growing use of map and chart lights while maintaining night vision to see outside the aircraft is driving the demand for effective cockpit lights. Additionally, there are glare shield lights to floodlight the instrument panel, dome lights, floor lights, emergency lights, and oxygen mask lights. New aircraft and retrofits use LEDs in the cockpit to increase reliability and reduce lifecycle costs. These solid-state parts consume less power and have no coiled filaments, which can weaken from vibration and temperature extremes.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=220722552

North America has the highest share in the forecasted period.

North America is expected to be the largest market for military lighting from 2022 to 2027. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to growing awareness about the benefits of LEDs in military systems. The military lighting market in Europe will be driven by Russia, the UK, and Germany. The Middle East and Rest of the World markets will be driven by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Brazil.

Key players in the military lighting market include Astronics Corp. (US), Honeywell International (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Glamox (Norway), and Orion Energy Systems (US). The players are mainly resorted to contracts to drive their growth in the military lighting market. Players also focused on entering new markets by launching technologically advanced and cost-effective products.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=220722552

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Aircraft Lighting Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military, Business Jets & General Aviation, Helicopters), Light Source (LED, Fluorescent), Light Type (Interior Lights, Exterior Lights), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Region-Global Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Light Type (Reading Lights, Ceiling & Wall, Signage, Floor Path Lighting, Lavatory Lights), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Very Large Aircraft), End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), & Region (2017-2022)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/military-lighting-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/military-lighting.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/military-lighting-market-worth-807-million-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301616266.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Dillards Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Jump To 93

    Dillards saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Wednesday, rising from 90 to 93. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.

  • Fed's Williams sees no early end to balance sheet runoff

    "I don't agree with that concern," New York Fed President John Williams said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. As head of the New York Fed, Williams oversees the open market operations that are critical to central bank monetary policy implementation.

  • China iPhone Assembler Accused of Secretly Acquiring Taiwan Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwanese prosecutors have indicted the head of Luxshare Precision Industry Co. for using a shell company to surreptitiously take over a key local company, ratcheting up accusations of technology theft directed at mainland Chinese companies.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Gr

  • MicroStrategy stock falls after D.C. AG accuses CEO of tax fraud

    MicroStrategy Inc. shares fell Wednesday after Washington, D.C.'s attorney general said it was suing the company and its former chief executive, Michael Saylor, for alleged tax fraud. MicroStrategy shares fell as much as 6% to an intraday low of $226.

  • Criminal Crypto Use Is Growing, but That’s Just Half the Story

    Data suggests that while authorities are getting better at sniffing out dark web markets, dark web markets are getting better at not being sniffed.

  • Corporate profits are at a 70-year high. Will the Inflation Reduction Act change that?

    Even through the choppy waters of recent years, corporate profits have seen a boom.

  • Intercept Pharmaceutical Stock Shows Market Leadership; Earns 92 RS Rating

    Intercept Pharmaceutical stock had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 89 to 92 Tuesday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. Is Intercept Pharmaceutical Stock A Buy?

  • Pemex Oil Trading Head Leaves Ahead of Key Talks With Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Armando Mejia Sanchez, the head of crude oil at the trading arm of Mexico’s state-owned oil firm Pemex, is retiring, according to people with knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defyi

  • Enphase: IBD Stock Of The Day Lights Up The Solar Energy Market

    ENPH stock, which bolted 18% on its second-quarter earnings report, is currently hovering close to its 21-day exponential moving average.

  • Explainer-How could Europe cap surging energy prices?

    The European Union is preparing an emergency plan to separate power prices from the soaring cost of gas - as well as longer-term reforms aimed at ensuring electricity prices reflect cheaper renewable energy. Energy ministers from EU countries will meet on Sept. 9 to discuss how to ease the burden of soaring energy prices on businesses and households as a matter or urgency. European power costs have surged in the last year, driven by record gas prices as Russia curbed supply to Europe.

  • Indian Billionaire Surges to Threaten Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos

    The CEO of Tesla and the founder of Amazon remain the world's first and second richest men, respectively, but their positions are under threat.

  • Snap Pops on Cost Cuts -- For Now

    The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a long decline the past 12 months telling us that sellers of SNAP have been more aggressive for many months now. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is below the zero line in sell territory. In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of SNAP, below, we went back four years to get a better picture of longer-term support.

  • The New Signs of Life for Girard Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin

    (Bloomberg) -- Swiss watch brands Girard Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin will soon return to profitability after posting significant sales increases following a management-led buyout of the brands from luxury group Kering SA, according to the boss of both marques.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct

  • Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why JD.com, Inc. (JD) is a Solid Choice

    JD.com, Inc. (JD) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

  • China EV Sales: Nio Leads In August Amid New Models And Warren Buffett's Move

    Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto report August China EV sales Thursday, with BYD soon after. BYD stock is diving as Warren Buffett disclosed a small share sale.

  • Russia Mulls Big Purchases of ‘Friendly’ FX to Stem Ruble’s Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is considering a plan to buy as much as $70 billion in yuan and other “friendly” currencies this year to slow the ruble’s surge, before shifting to a longer-term strategy of selling its holdings of the Chinese currency to fund investment. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He See

  • Is the Dream Job Dead? Gen Z and Millennials May Actually Agree on Their Answer￼

    Thomas Barwick/Getty Images It’s no secret that Gen Z is coming into the workforce and totally upending the way boomers and millennials do things. This younger generation is simply not about to follow the status quo. From email sign-offs to workplace attire and even the right way to make a first impression, Gen Z is doing things their own way. But it’s not just workplace norms that they're revamping, it’s their entire attitude towards the idea of scoring a “dream job.” Even more surprising is th

  • JOYY (YY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

    JOYY's (YY) second-quarter 2022 results hurt by global macroeconomic uncertainties and the seasonality impact of the Ramadan holiday in the Middle East.

  • Brazilian food processor BRF CEO resigns, shares close lower

    Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Tuesday that chief executive Lorival Luz has resigned and will be replaced by Miguel Gularte, a top executive at beef-packer Marfrig Global Foods SA. Shares in the poultry and pork processor were around 6% higher in early trading in Sao Paulo, but closed 1.10% lower at 16.19 reais ($3.17) as BRF investors digested the news. "To some extent, Miguel Gularte can be described as a beef guy," BTG Pactual analysts said in a note to clients.

  • Lands’ End Sees Red in Q2, but Beats Expectations

    Chief executive officer Jerome Griffith said the classic brand trimmed its forecast and has been successfully navigating the challenging business landscape.