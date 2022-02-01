U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

Military Radar Market to Rise USD 22.06 Billion by 2028; Demand for Advanced Radar Technologies to Aid Growth | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies covered in military radar market are Airbus S.A.S (Netherlands), BAE Systems (U.K.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Thales Group (France), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military radar market size was estimated to be worth USD 13.93 billion in 2020. The market value is slated to rise from USD 14.41 billion in 2021 to USD 22.06 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period. Growing military expenditure and continuous advances in this technology will drive the market forward, states Fortune Business Insights in its report titled Military Radar Market, 2021-2028."

Radar technology is utilized in defense applications to detect land, air, and marine threats such as aircraft, ships, spacecraft, and missiles. Military bodies worldwide are making active investments to strengthen their military & defense equipment. Defense spending is rising particularly across emerging countries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. These countries constantly need to monitor the rising terrorist activities due to geopolitical tension and other factors. In April 2021, China unveiled a new multipurpose portable radar that can detect stealth aircraft, drones, and low-flying cruise missiles.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market are:

  • Airbus S.A.S (Netherlands)

  • BAE Systems (U.K.)

  • General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)

  • Honeywell International (U.S.)

  • Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

  • Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

  • Saab AB (Sweden)

  • Thales Group (France)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/military-radar-market-101777

COVID-19 Impact:

Pandemic to Have Moderate Impact on this Market

Despite the various impacts of COVID-19, the defense sector across most countries has continued to operate amid the pandemic. However, due to workforce shortages, the production of tier III and tier IV suppliers slowed down considerabely, leading to delayed delivery of military equipment. Several countries including Russia, India, South Korea, and Thailand had reduced their military expenditure amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, other nations such as Israel is utilizing this technology to remotely monitor and detect vital signs of COVID-19 patients. Such factors could benefit the overall market outlook in the forthcoming years.

Market Segments:

Attribute

Details

Study Period

2017-2028

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Historical Period

2017-2019

Unit

Value (USD Billion)

Segmentation

Platform; Range; Application; Frequency; Component, and Geography

By Platform

By Range

By Application

By Frequency

By Component

By Geography
























Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/military-radar-market-101777

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

  • Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

  • Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

  • List of major industry players.

  • Key strategies adopted by the market players.

  • Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Geopolitical Tensions & Increasing Military Expenditure to Augment Growth

The Middle Eastern region is a conflict-prone region due to geopolitical tension and border conflicts in Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq. These factors have led to increased import of arms in the region and expanding investments in the military sector.

To meet the rising global demand, manufactrers are developing innovative systems that are more accurate. Many military bodies are adopting modern active electronically scanned array radar systems. These systems can be regulated via software to optimize and change the targets withouth altering the hardware. Such advancements will drive military radar market growth over 2021-2028.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the military radar market share in 2020 with a valuation of USD 5.42 bilion. The regional expansion is attributed to the rising defense expenditure in the U.S. for the procurement of advanced military equipment. Government programs and initiatives such as the Air and Missile Defense Radar and the Three Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar will strengthen the regional outlook.

Asia Pacific will record substantial gains during the forecast duration owing to rising cross-border tensions between China-India and India-Pakistan. In June 2021, the Indian Defense Ministry contracted Mahindra to acquire 11 surveillance radars for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, the market in Europe will grow on account of rising military modernization programs.

Notable Industry Development:

June 2021 – Raytheon Technologies Corporation inked a USD 3.12 billion contract with the U.S. Air Force to supply the F-15 Radar Eagle Vision. As per the terms of the deal, the company will manufacture, upgrade, and support the F-15 systems to stay aligned with the F-15 weapon system program.

Get your Customized Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/military-radar-market-101777

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Military Radar Market

    • Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Military Radar Market

    • Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Military Radar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Platform

        • Airborne Radar

        • Land Radar

        • Naval Radar

      • By Range

        • Long

        • Medium

        • Short

        • Very Short

      • By Application

        • Weapon Guidance

        • Airspace Monitoring & Traffic Management

        • Airborne Mapping

        • Ground Surveillance & Intruder Detection

        • Navigation

        • Others

      • By Frequency

        • C-Band

        • S-Band

        • X-Band

        • L-Band

        • UHF/VHF

        • Ku/Ka-Band

      • By Component

        • Transmitter

        • Antenna

        • Receiver

        • Duplexer

        • Others

      • By Region

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia pacific

        • Rest of the world

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Military Antenna Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Frequency (High, Ultra-High, Super High, and Extremely High Frequency), By Type (Dipole, Aperture, Travelling Wave, Loop, and Array Antenna), By Platform (Airborne, Marine, and Ground), By Application (Communication, Surveillance, SATCOM, Electronic Warfare, and Telemetry), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

C5ISR Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Land, Naval, Airborne, Space), By Application (Electronic Warfare, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, Intelligence, Command, and Control), By Solution (Product and Services), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Electronic Warfare Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Domain (Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection, and Electronic Support), By Equipment (Jammers, Antennas, Radar Warning Receiver, Anti-radiation Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, and Others), By Platform (Air-based, Sea-based, Land-based), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


