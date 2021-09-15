U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

Military and RCMP veterans facing delays with government to receive foundation's help

·3 min read

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's veterans, who face ongoing delays accessing the support they deserve, will gain extra help from the Veterans Legal Assistance Foundation ("VLAF"), as it expands its reach. Honouring new funding from the Toth Class Action award, VLAF now will offer free advisory services to military and RCMP veterans and their families.

Veterans Legal Assistance Foundation Logo (CNW Group/Veterans Legal Assistance Foundation)
Veterans Legal Assistance Foundation Logo (CNW Group/Veterans Legal Assistance Foundation)

VLAF previously paid for veterans' eligible legal bills up to $10,000, often for disability-related or other claims that benefit veterans broadly. Going forward, VLAF also will help navigate the administrative hurdles veterans face when trying to access support for things like treatments and living expenses. These services will be provided by former Member of Parliament and current VLAF Board Chair, Peter Stoffer.

"The wellbeing of Canada's veterans should be a top election issue," said Stoffer. "Veterans shouldn't have to navigate complex processes just to obtain the benefits they deserve. That's why we need to help."

Legal efforts take time and money, while many veterans continue to live in poverty – plagued by physical and mental health issues, homelessness and food insecurity.

"We have always focused on helping veterans pursue disability claims," said Peter Driscoll, lead counsel on the SISIP Class Action and founding VLAF Chair. "With the new funding, we can do even more."

"We want to help veterans beyond paying legal bills," said Dennis Manuge, VLAF Ambassador and Representative Plaintiff for the SISIP Class Action. "Veterans need help with forms and documents, especially if they are dealing with physical or mental health disabilities. Sometimes a veteran doesn't need court. Sometimes a veteran needs help just navigating the VAC website."

"We must keep pushing for justice, and we want to hear from federal leaders on this need," said Stoffer. "But in the meantime we'll do as much as we can to give veterans the front-end support they need now."

About Veterans Legal Assistance Foundation: VLAF is a charitable organization established to provide Canada's veterans with access to justice by reducing the burden of legal fees associated with administrative tribunals and courts. VLAF funding originated from the SISIP Class Action settlement, with a goal to help veterans obtain the disability payments they had been denied, and rightfully deserve. VLAF's support is available to members or former members of the CAF and the RCMP, and their family members. https://veteranslegalassistance.ca/

About Toth v. Her Majesty the Queen: The Toth class action lawsuit challenged the validity of offsets made by the Government of Canada to the Disability Pension before May 29, 2012. It ended with a $100-million settlement agreement. The court decided on January 6, 2021 that the unclaimed 'residual funds' would be paid to four charities: 1) Bursary Fund (Manuge); 2) the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund (Poppy Fund); 3) the Veterans Legal Assistance Foundation (VLAF); and, 4) Ottawa Inner-City Veterans Outreach and Support. https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/help/faq/toth-settlement

SOURCE Veterans Legal Assistance Foundation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/15/c2896.html

