Military Robots Market to grow by USD 8.19 Bn, Strengthening of border surveillance and patrolling to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Robots Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The military robots market value is anticipated to grow by USD 8.19 billion, at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Robots Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

One of the major elements propelling the military robots market's expansion is the improvement of border patrol and surveillance. Vendors including Elbit Systems, BAE Systems, and Saab provide border patrol and surveillance equipment. As an illustration, Elbit Systems supplies the Border Monitoring System (BSS), which delivers real-time regional surveillance, early warning, and the management of mission-critical border-patrol tasks. Therefore, during the projection period, such advancements and the strengthening of border monitoring and patrolling systems will propel market expansion. Request Free Sample Report.

Market Trend

Another major military robotics market trend driving the industry's expansion is the development of multi-mission robots. More and more military robots are built to do numerous tasks. Robotics now have more operating flexibility thanks to technological developments and the shrinking of electronic components. Robots do not experience physical or mental weariness like humans do. They are built to withstand more, including the effects of bombs and weaponry.

As a result, modern robots are outfitted with ammunition and mission-specific modules to perform a range of tasks. Recent launches of new multi-mission robots in the military industry by a few of the key competitors in the market are under consideration. Therefore, during the projected time, the development of such robots will boost market expansion. Buy Sample Report.

Vendors Profiles

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.

Some of the companies covered in this report are AeroVironment Inc., Applied Research Associates Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Bayonet Ocean Vehicles, Cobham Ltd., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., General Robotics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Milanion Ltd, M-Tecks Robotics, Northrop Grumman Corp., Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thales Group, etc. Download Free Sample Report.

Market Segmentation

By Product , the market is classified into airborne military robots, naval military robots, and land-based military robots. Airborne military robots contribute the largest share of the market.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Military Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $8.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.86 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AeroVironment Inc., Applied Research Associates Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Bayonet Ocean Vehicles, Cobham Ltd., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., General Robotics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Milanion Ltd, M-Tecks Robotics, Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Robo-Team Defense Ltd., Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Airborne military robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Naval military robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Land-based military robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AeroVironment Inc.

10.4 Applied Research Associates Inc.

10.5 BAE Systems Plc

10.6 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

10.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.

10.8 General Robotics Ltd.

10.9 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

10.10 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

10.11 Lockheed Martin Corp.

10.12 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

