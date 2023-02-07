U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

Military Robots Market Size Worth USD 25.66 Billion by 2027 | at a CAGR of 10.15%

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global military robots market size is expected to reach USD 25.66 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.15% during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 13.87 billion. The growing adoption of advanced aerial robots in military operations, including attacking, rescue activities, surveillance, and others will have a tremendous impact on the global market.

The increasing military expenditure coupled with robust homeland security will have an excellent impact on the military robots market growth in the region. Furthermore, the growing focus of companies on designing and developing small robots capable of transmitting images and videos to the ground-based station for assisting soldiers to make real-time decisions on battlefields will subsequently augur well for the global military robots market during the forecast period.

List of Companies Covered in the Military Robots Market:

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

  • Thales Group (France)

  • FLIR Systems, Inc. (The U.S.)

  • Clearpath Robotics Inc. (Canada)

  • Cobham Limited (The U.K.)

  • QinetiQ (The U.K.)

  • AeroVironment, Inc. (The U.S.)

  • BAE Systems. (The U.K.)

  • Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

  • Raytheon Technologies (The U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast CAGR

10.15%

2027 Value Projection

USD 25.66 Billion

Base Year

2019

Historical Data

2016-2018

No. of Pages

200

Segments Covered

By Mode of Operation, By Application, By Platform

Combination of Cutting-edge Technologies in Military Robots to Aid Growth

The amalgamation of technologies such as artificial intelligence, real-time data monitoring, and the Internet of Things (IoT) has accelerated the demand for these robots in modern warfare, thus aiding the market. These robots can track, record, and perform required counter-attacks on the targets located far away from the soldiers, hence easily identifying enemies on the ground, sea, or air. The increasing utilization of robots for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) activities will bolster the healthy growth of the market.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Suspended Deliveries of Military Robots to Restrict Market Growth

The pandemic has considerably affected the production and delivery of military robots, which, in turn, will diminish the growth of the market. Stringent government norms have disrupted the import and export of robots, resulting in delayed deliveries. The halt in operations has critically thwarted the production in manufacturing processes. The prominent companies situated in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and France have experienced enormous losses due to the outbreak. However, companies are implementing strategies to recover from the financial damage caused by the coronavirus, which, in turn, can improve the market scenario.

Presence of Major Manufacturing Companies to Boost Development in Europe

Europe is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of prominent manufacturers in the region. According to The World Robotics 2019, 700 service robot manufacturing companies are identified across the globe, out of which 307 companies are operating in Europe. The increasing trend for advanced robots with features such as speech and haptics-based human-machine interface, navigation, collision avoidance, motion, and task planning will further propel the growth of the market in Europe.

DETAILED TABLE OF CONTENT:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends in Global Military Robots Market

    • Latest Technological Advancements

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

  • Report Scope and Segmentation

    • By Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval)

    • By Mode of Operation (Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous)

    • By Mode of Propulsion (Manual, Electric, and Hybrid)

    • By Application (Intelligence, Airborne Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, Search and Rescue, Combat Support, Transportation, and Others)

    • Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

TOC Continued…!

Key Development in the last Few Years:

October 2019: BAE Systems, a British multinational defense, security, and aerospace company developed Robotic Technology Demonstrator (RTD) as a program to showcase the latest in robotic combat systems.

Read Related Insights:

Combat Management System Market Size | Growth [2021-2028]

Marine Engine Market Size, Share | Global Industry Analysis, 2027

Naval Vessels & Surface Combatants Market Size | Global Report, 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

