U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,812.00
    +5.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,370.00
    +88.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,714.75
    +4.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.10
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.74
    +0.80 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.60
    -9.10 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9865
    +0.0021 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.64
    +0.48 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1296
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9800
    -0.0560 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,934.75
    -7.48 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.25
    -6.62 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.39
    -32.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Military Satellite Market Size Hit USD 22.0 Million by 2028 | Military Satellite Industry Striking Growth 7.10% CAGR

0
Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the military satellite market size is projected to reach USD 22.0 Million by 2028, at CAGR of 7.10% during forecast period 2021-2028 | Rising Military & Defense Investments and Advancing Satellite Technology to Boost Growth.

Pune, India, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military satellite market size reached USD 12.7 billion in 2020. The market value is predicted to increase from USD 13.6 billion in 2021 to USD 22.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.10% over 2021-2028. The market is gaining traction backed by growing government investments in the military & defense sector to strengthen surveillance capabilities, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Military Satellite Market, 2021-2028”.

A military satellite facilitates military communication, navigation, and intelligence gathering. The data collected through these satellites are utilized for various military purposes. For example, the intelligence gathered can be used to provide early warnings related to movements. The surveillance information is generally transmitted to the forces through electronic and signal interference. New technologies are constantly being launched in the market. For example, in October 2021, France had launched a military communication satellite that would allow the country’s defense forces to communicate more smoothly and reliably. 

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/military-satellite-market-106401

List of Key Players Present in the Market

  • Airbus (Netherlands)

  • BALL CORPORATION (U.S.)

  • Boeing (U.S.)

  • IAI (Israel)

  • ISRO (India)

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

  • Northrop Grumman (U.S.)

  • ST Engineering (Singapore)

  • Thales Group (France)

  • Viasat, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast CAGR

7.10%

2028 Value Projection

USD 22.0 Million

Base Year

2021

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

200

Segments Covered

By Orbit Type, By Type, By Offering, By Component

Military Satellite Market Growth Drivers

Rising Military & Defense Investments and Advancing Satellite Technology to Boost Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/military-satellite-market-106401

COVID-19 Impact

Increased Launches of Small Satellites Sustained Market Growth during Pandemic      

The worldwide aerospace & defense sector faced unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, small satellite launch projects have remained strong despite the impacts of the pandemic. Globally, a notable uptick in the launch of nano-micro spy satellites was observed. For instance, in July 2020, South Korea launched its first military satellite, ANASIS-II, designed by SpaceX.

However, due to COVID-19-related disruptions, the launch of medium and heavy satellites was either delayed or canceled. For instance, the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) delayed the launch of several satellites developed by Lockheed Martin Corporation between April and June 2020.

Overall, the pandemic had a moderate impact on military satellite market growth.

Market Segments

Based on orbit type, the market is classified into LEO, MEO, and GEO.

On the basis of offering, the market is divided into launch services, satellite manufacturing, and operational services.

By type, the market is segmented into small satellite, medium satellite, heavy satellite, and nano-micro satellite.

In terms of application, the market is broken down into communication, navigation, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

By component, the market is split into payload, structures, electric power system, propulsion system, instrument control unit, communication system, thermal control subsystem, and others.

According to geography, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/military-satellite-market-106401

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Military & Defense Investments and Advancing Satellite Technology to Boost Growth       

Military satellite demand is on the rise across the world due to rising concerns around terrorism, political unrest, and cross border conflicts. Resulting security concerns are leading to the need for advanced communication and surveillance equipment among defense bodies. Back in November 2019, the U.S. Defense Department inked a USD 731.8 million contract with General Dynamics Corporation for accelerating the development of MUOS (Mobile User, Objective System), a next-gen military satellite.

As the market demand rises, manufacturers are looking to introduced advanced technologies such as AI into satellites, which can help analyze and sort capture images. Such factors will augment military satellite market growth during the forecast period.

However, issues related to cyber threats and strict government norms could affect the market dynamics to some extent.

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate led by Increasing Federal Funding  

North America garnered more than USD 4.88 billion in the global military satellite market share in 2020 and will witness tremendous growth in the forthcoming years. The growth is attributable to the rising number of satellites launches in the region. Increasing contracts between the U.S. Defense Department and space agencies will strengthen the regional outlook.

Europe will exhibit substantial growth over 2021-2028 led by rising investments from spaces agencies across the U.K., France, Russia, and other nations. Presence of major players such as Thales Group, Airbus, and others makes the region a major market for military satellites.

The market in Asia Pacific will grow substantially owing to increasing government expenditure in aerospace and defense technologies.

Competitive Landscape

Contracts Initiated by Prime Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market incessantly root for operative strategies to reinforce their brand value as well as promote the global market growth of the product with encountering the least imaginable problems. One such proficient tactic is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both the involved companies.

Ask For Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/military-satellite-market-106401

Detailed Table of Content:

  1. Introduction

    1. Research Scope

    2. Market Segmentation

    3. Research Methodology

    4. Definitions and Assumptions

  2. Executive Summary

  3. Market Dynamics

    1. Market Drivers

    2. Market Restraints

    3. Market Opportunities

  4. Key Insights

    1. Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    2. Latest technological Advancements

    3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

    4. Supply Chain Analysis

  5. Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Military Satellite Market

    1. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Military Satellite Market

    2. Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact

    3. Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  6. Global Military Satellite Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    1. Key Findings / Summary

    2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Orbit Type

      1. LEO

      2. MEO

      3. GEO

    3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Offering

      1. Satellite Manufacturing

      2. Launch Services

      3. Operational Services

    4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      1. Nano-Micro

      2. Small

      3. Medium

      4. Heavy

    5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      1. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

      2. Communication

      3. Navigation

    6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component

      1. Structures

      2. Payload

      3. Electric Power System

      4. Instrument Control Unit

      5. Propulsion System

      6. Thermal Control SubSystem

      7. Communication System

      8. Others

    7. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      1. North America

      2. Europe

      3. Asia pacific

      4. Rest of the world

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/military-satellite-market-106401

Industry Development

June 2021 – Thales Alenia Space and Telespazio inked a contract with the Italian Defense Ministry to develop a new military satellite SICRAL 3.   

Read Related Insights:

C5ISR Market Size, Share, Trends | Industry Growth Report, 2028

Electronic Warfare Market Size, Report & Industry Growth [2028]

Military Radar Market Size, Growth | Global Report [2021-2028]

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta Quietly Reduces Staff in Cost-Cutting Push

    Facebook’s parent is looking to reduce costs by at least 10%, people familiar with the plans said, while Google has required some employees to apply for new jobs.

  • China Runs Down Oil Stockpiles as Market Eyes Big Export Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun running down its crude oil stockpiles, which could signal that refiners are getting ready to boost fuel exports as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy. Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Co

  • Boeing plans to eliminate 150 finance jobs in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Boeing's plans to cut finance jobs amid as the manufacturer considers relocating its headquarters and deals with China.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • MGM Has Good News for the Las Vegas Strip (and Caesars)

    The biggest operator on the Las Vegas Strip has some very positive things to share about what's next as Sin City continues its covid recovery.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Hurt by German Energy Crisis, Sees Growth in China

    Tesla (TSLA) expansion plans in Germany might be dampened by soaring electricity prices. In China, to cater to strong EV demand, it installs 40 Supercharging stations.

  • How Raleigh, Triangle lost its most prominent public companies

    Despite the efforts of economic development officials and millions of dollars spent on trying to lure major public companies, the fact remains the Triangle is almost bone-dry when it comes to hosting corporate headquarters of large companies. In fact, in the past 20 years, it has lost major companies to mergers, asset sell-off, product discontinuation and system redundancies.

  • China's Xpeng says CATL is no longer its largest battery supplier

    Xpeng has diversified its battery suppliers and no longer counts industry giant CATL as its primary supplier, the Chinese electric car maker's president said on Wednesday. The disclosure by one of CATL's biggest clients reflects how Chinese EV automakers are starting to look for alternative suppliers in hope of better controlling costs, after dominant player CATL raised prices this year. Xpeng was CATL's third-largest client after Tesla and Nio in terms of battery volumes installed in 2021, according to Chinese consulting firm Gaogong Industry Institute.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Wins Significant Legal Victory in Racial Discrimination-Based Lawsuit Against McDonald’s Corporation in U.S. Federal Court

    The court ruling marks a significant legal victory in federal court.

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Forms A Cup With Handle And The Conflict In Ukraine Heats Up?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as it forms a cup with handle?

  • IT services group Wipro fires 300 employees moonlighting for competitors

    IT services giant Wipro has fired 300 employees in recent months who were found to be moonlighting for competitors, a top executive said Wednesday, weighing in on a practice that has gained momentum across the globe as firms incorporate work-from-home norms. Rishad Premji, the chairman of Wipro, which employs more than 250,000 employees in over five dozen nations, said at a conference Wednesday that the company finds moonlighting for competitors an "act of integrity violation."

  • SEC Wants to ‘Remake the Law,’ Rather Than ‘Apply it,’ Says Ripple General Counsel

    After two years of ongoing litigation, Stuart Alderoty, general counsel at Ripple, joined CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” to discuss why it could mark “the beginning of the end,” as the SEC’s efforts to identify any contract of investment appear to have fallen short.

  • Social Security’s retirement age is 70

    An informal survey of the Center for Retirement Research staff regarding “What is the current retirement age for Social Security?” produced a range of responses. Age 70 is a relatively new development, and most of the conversation about Social Security focuses on the so-called “Full Retirement Age.” Read: Will Social Security’s COLA for 2023 be high enough?

  • Russian troops boxed in by Ukrainian forces and Dnieper River, barge carrying supplies to Russian troops sinks

    Between advancing Ukrainian troops and the Dnieper River, Russian forces are becoming boxed in around the Kherson region, with access to supplies and eastern routes blocked.

  • U.S. lawmakers pile pressure on big banks over China ties, Taiwan

    Top U.S. bankers came under pressure from lawmakers on Wednesday to take a tougher stance on doing business with China amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan's sovereignty and China's human rights record. During a hearing before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Republican congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer pressed bank chief executives on how they would respond in the hypothetical event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Lawmakers also asked the CEOs to condemn China's "human rights abuses," in a departure from previous hearings that tended to focus on domestic issues like housing and consumer protection.

  • Some Medtronic's Insulin Pumps Are Associated With Cybersecurity Risk, FDA Says

    The FDA warned that certain types of Medtronic Inc's (NYSE: MDT) MiniMed 600 Series insulin pump system were vulnerable to cyberattacks. Hackers could potentially hamper insulin delivery by accessing the device. The FDA said an unauthorized person could access a pump while pairing it with other system components. So far, Medtronic has no evidence that such an issue has occurred. Also Read: Medtronic Recalls HeartWare HVAD System Batteries For Electrical Faults. The company said hackers, however,