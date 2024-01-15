Military surplus business moves into former Harp Gallery building in Fox Crossing: The Buzz

Employee Mack Fritz, left, edits short-form content used on social media for owners Logan McGrath and Aiden Olson, right, on Jan. 5 at Americana Pipedream Apparel in Fox Crossing.

FOX CROSSING — An online military surplus business moved into the former Harp Gallery Antiques & Furniture building last month.

Americana Pipedream Apparel bought the Fox Crossing property, at 2495 Northern Road, in June, according to Logan McGrath, who co-owns the business with Aiden Olson. Meanwhile, Harp Gallery moved to Kaukauna in 2022.

"We purchased the building as our company has grown rapidly, moving from zero square feet of commercial space at our founding in 2021 to 24,000 with the purchase of this property," McGrath told The Post-Crescent in December.

Kieran Owens fills an online order on Jan. 5 at Americana Pipedream Apparel in Fox Crossing.

McGrath said they plan to remodel the facility to use as a warehouse and office for the day-to-day operations of their e-commerce business.

"In the future we hope to construct another warehouse in the vacant lot next door," he said, "granted that our company's growth continues."

According to McGrath, "Americana Pipedream is a young company run by young people," who grew up together in Appleton as friends. McGrath is 21, while Olson is 22.

While the business is currently focused on military surplus clothing and equipment, McGrath said they hope to also sell outdoor, sporting and camping goods and produce original clothing designs in the future.

"We market by creating short form-content on Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms with a focus on historical storytelling and generally having a fun time," McGrath said.

Employee Frank Snyder fills online orders Friday, January 5, 2023, at Americana Pipedream Apparel in Fox Crossing, Wisconsin.

