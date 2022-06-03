U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Size to Grow by USD 257.95 million | Emergence of Wireless Thermal Weapon Sights to be a Key Trend | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the military thermal weapon sights market is the emergence of wireless thermal weapon sights. For instance, the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle (ENVG) by BAE Systems combined image intensification and thermal imaging capabilities. The current version of ENVG III will have a wider FoV, high-resolution imaging capability, and wireless connectivity with the weapon-mounted thermal sight. Such developments in wireless thermal weapon sights are expected to continue during the forecast period, which will drive the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The military thermal weapon sights market share is expected to increase by USD 257.95 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period.

Learn about additional insights and the latest market trends.

Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market 2022-2026: Scope

The military thermal weapon sights market report covers the following areas:



Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The introduction of high-definition thermal imaging systems is driving the growth of the military thermal weapon sights market. The concept of high-definition (HD) has revolutionized imaging systems. Military imaging systems are using HD technology to detect, recognize, and strike targets from long ranges. Thus, the HD thermal imaging technology will drive the global military thermal weapon sights market growth during the forecast period.

Operational constraints in extreme weather conditions are challenging the growth of the military thermal weapon sights market. When subjected to large temperature differences, thermal weapon sights exhibit operational constraints. Moisture incursion or reticle fade is another issue, which occurs when these devices are used in a humid environment. Such flaws can affect the operations of as troops that generally operate in harsh environments. These factors are hampering the military thermal weapon sights market.

Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The military thermal weapon sights market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ASELSAN AS, American Technologies Network Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corp., General Starlight Co. Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Materion Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Schmidt and Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Senop Oy, Sierra Pacific Innovations, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Tonbo Imaging Pvt. Ltd., and Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.



Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geographic

Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist military thermal weapon sights market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the military thermal weapon sights market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the military thermal weapon sights market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of military thermal weapon sights market, vendors

Related Reports

Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Gun Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.46%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 257.95 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.38

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Russia, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ASELSAN AS, American Technologies Network Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corp., General Starlight Co. Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Materion Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Schmidt and Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Senop Oy, Sierra Pacific Innovations, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Tonbo Imaging Pvt. Ltd., and Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Gun-based thermal weapon sights - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Vehicle-mounted thermal weapon sights - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ASELSAN AS

  • 10.4 BAE Systems Plc

  • 10.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • 10.6 Excelitas Technologies Corp.

  • 10.7 Leonardo Spa

  • 10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 10.9 Safran SA

  • 10.10 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • 10.11 Thales Group

  • 10.12 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/military-thermal-weapon-sights-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-257-95-million--emergence-of-wireless-thermal-weapon-sights-to-be-a-key-trend--technavio-301560234.html

SOURCE Technavio

