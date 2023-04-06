Milk Protein Isolate Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Infant Formula Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Milk Protein Isolate Market Size, Share, Trends, By Filtration Method, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Milk Protein Isolate market is forecast to reach USD 3.45 Billion by 2030, according to a new report.

The market is primarily driven by an increase in demand from the sports nutrition, functional food & beverages, and infant formula industries.

Milk Protein Isolate is a protein product with a high protein content. It is produced by separating the curds from milk through an ultrafiltration process and then adding salt to preserve it. The final product has a very high protein content, making it ideal for use in sports nutrition products and as a dietary supplement.



The booming sports nutrition industry is a key driver of the Milk Protein Isolate market. MPIs are widely used in sports nutrition products as they provide an excellent source of protein and are easily digested by the body. The growing popularity of fitness and health consciousness among consumers is driving demand for sports nutrition products, which in turn is boosting the growth of the MPI market.



Milk protein isolate is available in a powder form and can be used in a variety of food and beverage applications such as bakery, confectionary, dairy, and others. It is a complete protein and contains all the essential amino acids required by the human body. Milk protein isolate is a highly nutritious and easily digestible product.



Milk Protein Isolates provide a base of dietetic products due to their nutrient-rich profile and bioactive substances. MPIs are cost-effective as compared to whey protein isolates and are an excellent source of protein for sportspersons, bodybuilders, and other athletes. As per the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), the global milk protein isolate market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 6% from 2019 to 2025.



The functional food & beverages segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. These products are added to functional foods & beverages to improve their protein content and nutritional value. The growing health consciousness among consumers is driving demand for functional foods & beverages, which is fuelling the growth of the MPI market.

The infant formula segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. These products are added to infant formulas to improve their protein content and nutritional value. The growing health consciousness among parents is driving demand for infant formulas, which is fuelling the growth of the MPI market.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for MPIs and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The region is home to a large population and a growing economy, which are major drivers of the MPI market in the region. The rising disposable incomes and health consciousness among consumers are driving demand for MPIs in the region.

The North American region is another major market for MPIs. The region is home to a large population and a developed economy, which are major drivers of the MPI market in the region. The rising disposable incomes and health consciousness among consumers are driving demand for MPIs in the region.

Key participants Nutricost, Biochem, American Dairy Products Institute, Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Purayati, CP Kelco, Muscle Milk, Genius Nutrition, and Fonterra Co-operative Group, among others.

For the purpose of this report, the author have segmented into the global Milk Protein Isolate market on the basis of filtration method, application, distribution channel, and region:

Filtration Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Ultrafiltration

Diafiltration

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Dietary Supplements

Bakery and Confectionary

Dairy Products

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Companies Mentioned

Arla Foods amba

Kerry Group plc

Lactalis Group

Idaho Milk Products

Genius Nutrition

AMCO Proteins

CE Chem Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

CP Kelco U.S. Inc.

Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH

Nutricost.

