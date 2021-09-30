U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

Milk Substitutes (Non dairy milk) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Major players in the milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market are Hain Celestial Group, WhiteWave Foods, ADM, Nutriops S. L and Blue Diamond Growers. The global milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market is expected to grow from $19.

New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Milk Substitutes (Non dairy milk) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151587/?utm_source=GNW
93 billion in 2020 to $21.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $31.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market consists of sales of milk substitutes. This industry includes establishments that produce milk substitutes such as soy milk, almond milk and rice milk.

The milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market covered in this report is segmented by type into soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, others. It is also segmented by application into food, beverages; by distribution channel into supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail stores, others and by formualtion into plain-sweetened, plain-unsweetened, flavored-sweetened, others.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Presence of highly toxic arsenic compounds in rice milk is acting as a restraint on the milk substitutes market.Rice milk is made from rice that carries huge levels of arsenic, a highly toxic chemical which is dangerous for human health and may cause cancer.

According to a journal on food additives & contaminants, arsenic proportion in rice milk has a mean value of 63%, which is dangerous for human health.

Non-dairy milk producing companies are increasingly focusing on improving the shelf life of their products.Companies are trying to decrease the rate of bacterial formation in non-dairy milk through bacterial clarification using separators intended to remove bacterial spores.

Ultra-pasteurization involves heating milk to a temperature of more than 280°F for at least 2 seconds that will kill harmful bacteria and increases shelf life to up to 120 days.For instance, soymilk produced by SunOpta is processed using ultra-pasteurization and has an extended shelf life of 12 months.

Also, ultra-pasteurized almond milk by Pacific Foods has a shelf life of about a year.

The increasing consumers’ preference for vegan food is driving the milk substitutes market.Consumers are increasingly becoming aware about animal abuse at dairy farms and are avoiding animal-based products.

Vegan milk is cholesterol-free, rich in vitamin D and proteins and provides more calcium than animal milk.According to a report by Mintel, sales of non-dairy milk in the USA grew 61% over the last five years.

The rising shift towards veganism and health consciousness is driving the milk substitutes market.

Non-dairy milk producers are governed by various regulations related to product quality, labelling and others.For instance, in the EU, the Regulation (EU) No 1169/2011 was introduced to provide nutritional information about food products to consumers.

According to the regulation, non-dairy milk producing companies have to adhere to different protocols pertaining to nutritional labelling, presentation, advertising of foodstuffs and the printed information must be of a minimum font size. The allergens (e.g. soy, nuts, gluten, and lactose) for prepacked foods should be clearly mentioned. For non-dairy products like milk substitutes, an indication of substitute ingredient should be clearly mentioned.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151587/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


