MILKEN INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF JAPAN SYMPOSIUM IN TOKYO, RUNNING FROM MARCH 22-23, AT THE RITZ-CARLTON

The Japan Symposium returns to Tokyo with a program that advances collaborative actions between investors, policy makers, and business leaders to shape the global macroeconomy.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milken Institute Japan Symposium will return to Tokyo, Japan for its second iteration. Running from March 22 to 23, this year's symposium welcomes regional and global business, finance, and government leaders from Japan, Asia, and around the world. Under the theme "New Era, New Opportunities", the Symposium seeks to encourage innovative thinking and renewed partnerships that capitalize on market transformation and the reopening of economies around the world.

Taking place at Ritz-Carlton Tokyo, thought leaders and experts will provide their insights on a program that is designed to foster business, financial, and cultural engagements and cooperation between East and West. To ensure an inclusive experience for online participants, the Milken Institute will livestream all public panels on its website. In-person attendees can expect an interactive experience, including opportunities to network, connect with peers, and gain insights through private conversations.

Over the course of the program, participants will have a chance to witness leadership in action, featuring leaders from government, finance and investments, and technology. Confirmed speakers include Taro Kono, Minister of Digital Affairs, Japan; Rahm Emanuel, Ambassador of the United States of America to Japan; Yuriko Koike, Governor, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and more.

"Japan has been a leader in many areas of economic development, and we are eager to bring together some of the brightest minds around the world to exchange ideas and share their vision that will shape the future of Japan's economy," said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Director of Global Markets at the Milken Institute. "We are hopeful that the Japan Symposium will serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue in catalyzing Japan's role in shaping the regional and global economic landscape."

