Milken Institute Appoints Former UBS Vice Chair Tracey Woon as Asia Fellow

·2 min read

With more than 35 years of experience in finance and investment, Tracey Woon brings a global perspective and experienced voice to some of the most complex issues of our time.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milken Institute has appointed Tracey Woon, member of the GIC Investment Board and former UBS AG Vice Chairman of Global Wealth Management (Asia Pacific), as an Asia Fellow.

Milken Institute logo
Milken Institute logo

In addition to her role on the GIC Investment Board, Woon is a Board Director at United Overseas Bank, SPH Holdings, and National University Health System. She is also a member of the Securities Industry Council, a member of the Listings Advisory Committee of the Singapore Exchange, and a council member of the Singapore Red Cross. In 2016, she was named as IBF Distinguished Fellow by the Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore (IBF).

"Tracey is a pioneering leader in Asia's finance and investment sector, and has been a champion for women, diversity, and inclusion throughout her career," said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Director of the Milken Institute Asia Center. "The appointment of Tracey as our first Asia Fellow from Singapore underscores the critical role that the city state increasingly plays in shaping solutions to regional challenges."

During her time with UBS, Woon was responsible for the UBS Women Initiative in Asia Pacific. Woon also has served as the Vice Chairman of Citibank's ASEAN Corporate and Investment Banking division.

"Ushering in real, impactful changes starts with initiating meaningful conversations around critical issues affecting the region," said Woon. "I am excited to help drive forward the Milken Institute's vision of building meaningful lives across Asia."

Woon joins an accomplished group of Milken Institute Asia Fellows including Reuben Abraham, Senior Fellow and CEO of India-based IDFC Institute; Curtis S. Chin, former US Ambassador to the Asian Development Bank; Steven Ciobo, Managing Director of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and Former Minister for Defence Industry and Former Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment of Australia; and Cesar Purisima, former Secretary of Finance for the Philippines; among others.

About the Milken Institute Asia Center

The Milken Institute Asia Center extends the reach and impact of Milken Institute programs, events, and research to the Asia-Pacific region. We identify opportunities to leverage the Institute's global network to tackle regional challenges, as well as to integrate the region's perspectives into the development of solutions to persistent global challenges.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that helps people build meaningful lives, in which they can experience health and well-being, pursue effective education and gainful employment, and access the resources required to create ever-expanding opportunities for themselves and their broader communities. For more information, visit https://milkeninstitute.org/.

SOURCE Milken Institute

