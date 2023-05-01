Milken Latest: Citigroup CEO Says Failed Banks Were Poorly Run

(Bloomberg) -- It’s the first full day of speakers at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, which brings together everyone from dealmakers to celebrities.

The gathering, in its 26th year, is focusing on the theme of “Advancing a Thriving World,” looking in particular at challenges across public health, business, industry, society, and culture.

Speakers include TPG Inc.’s David Bonderman, Citigroup Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser, and Glenn Youngkin, governor of Virginia.

Citi’s Fraser Says Banks That Failed Were Poorly Managed (11:36 a.m. ET)

Citigroup Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said that the banks that have failed recently weren’t well managed, and that the US banking system is the “envy of the world.”

With First Republic Bank being seized by the US, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreeing on Monday to buy the lender, the last major source of uncertainty in the banking system is gone, she said, speaking on Monday.

“No one likes to see a bank fail,” but the banking system is “a very solid structure,” she said.

IMF Chief Says Rising Rates Exposed Banking Vulnerabilities (11:22 a.m. ET)

The International Monetary Fund’s chief said the rapid acceleration in interest rates “exposed vulnerabilities in the financial sector,” adding that the banking industry needs to be on watch for additional risks.

Industry leaders need to “anticipate shocks and be ready to act when they occur, because they will be coming,” Kristalina Georgieva said in an interview with Stephanie Flanders, the head of economics and government at Bloomberg News, at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

“What we have lived through in the last years has been a series of unthinkable events,” Georgieva said. “The pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the rapid jump of interest rates after many, many years of staying low.”

Apollo’s Rowan Sees Commercial Real Estate Stress (11 a.m. ET)

Marc Rowan, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management Inc., says that the next wave of turmoil across the financial sector will likely come from the commercial real estate market.

“It’s a bad day to be an office owner in San Francisco and Chicago,” said Rowan, who is also Apollo’s chief executive officer.

The stresses won’t be systemic, but they’ll be concentrated, according to Rowan. “We are going to see losses,” he said.

As far as corporate credit goes, Rowan isn’t surprised that investors are rushing to lock in the best yields on debt in over a decade. The average US investment-grade bond yielded 5.1% as of Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

--With assistance from Eric Martin, Enda Curran, Olivia Raimonde, Sonali Basak and Stephanie Flanders.

