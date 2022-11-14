U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

Milking Automation Market Worth $1.5 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milking automation market size is estimated to be USD 1.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increased focus on mechanization of dairy farms, reduction in labor cost due to the adoption of milking automation solutions, and the growing demand for quality dairy products are a few of the major factors contributing to the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=265039621

Browse in-depth TOC on "Milking Automation Market
100 – Tables
52 – Figures
173 – Pages

Software segment likely to witness higher growth for milking automation market between 2022 and 2027

The software segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The integration of new technologies such as integrated API and cloud, and features such as remote access, and real-time herd health monitoring are a few factors driving the growth of the milking automation market for the software segment. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the remote monitoring of milking parlor operations in real-time and the tracking of dairy cows and their health with the help of sensor technology, along with behavior monitoring and control of livestock on dairy farms for efficient feed management and better milk yield are a few of the major factors propelling the milking automation software market growth.

Small-sized farms to account largest market share in milking automation market by 2027

Small-sized farms held the largest market share in 2021. Reduced labor costs for milking cows, increased milk yields due to more frequent milking, and a better social life for dairy farm families are a few of the major advantages driving the market for milking automation. Dairy farms in several major milk-producing countries and regions such as the European Union, India, Brazil, and China have an average farm size of fewer than 100 cows per farm. The increasing number of dairy farms in these countries to meet the growing demand for milk and dairy products globally is expected to provide increased opportunities for the adoption of milking automation solutions.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=265039621

Europe likely to be the largest market for milking automation between 2022 and 2027

Due to the widespread automation of dairy farms in Western Europe, Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2021. DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), and Dairymaster (Ireland) are some of the major players in the milking automation market in Europe. A wide range of milking automation solutions are provided by these companies to end users worldwide. Automation trends, high labor wages, and the presence of several market players all contribute to the markets growth in Europe. Europe is one of the largest producers of dairy products globally. It is among the major regions to have widely adopted automated milking solutions and is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for market players owing to the increasing number of livestock farms in Europe. Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the UK account for over 80% of the total milk production in Europe.

Key players in the milking automation market include DeLaval (Sweden), Afimilk Ltd. (Israel), GEA Group (Germany), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Allflex Livestock Intelligence (US), BouMatic (US), Waikato Milking Systems (New Zealand), Dairymaster (Ireland), and BECO Dairy Automation Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=265039621

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart Agriculture Market by Offering, Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Aquaculture, Precision Forestry, Smart Greenhouse), Application, Farm Size, & Geography (2021-2026)

Precision Livestock Farming Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by System Type, Application (Milk Harvesting, Feeding, Health), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Farm Type (Dairy, Swine, Poultry), Farm Size, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Precision Farming Market by Technology (Guidance, Remote Sensing and Variable Rate Technology), Offering, Application, and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) (2022-2030)

Livestock Monitoring Market by Livestock Type (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Equine), Application (Milk Harvesting Management, Heat Detection Monitoring, Feeding Management, Health Monitoring Management), Offering and Geography (2022-2030)

Milking Robots Market by System Type (Single-stall Unit, Multi-stall Unit, Automated Milking Rotary), Herd Size (Below 100, Between 100 and 1,000, Above 1,000), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/milking-automation-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/milking-automation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milking-automation-market-worth-1-5-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301676625.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

