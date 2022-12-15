Milking robot market: Growth opportunities led by Afimilk Ltd. and Allflex Group - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The milking robot market size is forecasted to increase by USD 615.93 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.07%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the adoption of technologies to handle skill shortages, advantages over the traditional milking process, and technological innovations in milking robot hardware and software.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Milking Robot Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global milking robot market as a part of the industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Afimilk Ltd., Allflex Group, AMS Galaxy USA, AS SA Christensen & Co., BouMatic, Dairymaster, Fabdec Ltd., Fullwood Ltd., GEA Group AG, Hokofarm Group, Lely International NV, Livestock Improvement Corp. Ltd., Milkplan SA, Milkwell Milking Systems, Read Industrial Ltd., System Happel GmbH, Tetra Laval S.A., and Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (standalone units, multiple store units, and rotary units) and component (hardware, software, and services).

Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

What are the key data covered in the milking robot market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the milking robot market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the milking robot market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the milking robot market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of milking robot market vendors

Milking Robot Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 615.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.6 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Afimilk Ltd., Allflex Group, AMS Galaxy USA, AS SA Christensen & Co., BouMatic, Dairymaster, Fabdec Ltd., Fullwood Ltd., GEA Group AG, Hokofarm Group, Lely International NV, Livestock Improvement Corp. Ltd., Milkplan SA, Milkwell Milking Systems, Read Industrial Ltd., System Happel GmbH, Tetra Laval S.A., and Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global milking robot market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Standalone units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Multiple store units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Rotary units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Component

7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Component

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Afimilk Ltd.

12.4 Allflex Group

12.5 AMS Galaxy USA

12.6 AS SA Christensen and Co.

12.7 BouMatic

12.8 Dairymaster

12.9 Fabdec Ltd.

12.10 Fullwood Ltd.

12.11 GEA Group AG

12.12 Hokofarm Group

12.13 Lely International NV

12.14 Livestock Improvement Corp. Ltd.

12.15 Milkplan SA

12.16 Milkwell Milking Systems

12.17 Read Industrial Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

