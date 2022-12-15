U.S. markets closed

Milking robot market: Growth opportunities led by Afimilk Ltd. and Allflex Group - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The milking robot market size is forecasted to increase by USD 615.93 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.07%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the adoption of technologies to handle skill shortages, advantages over the traditional milking process, and technological innovations in milking robot hardware and software.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Milking Robot Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Milking Robot Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global milking robot market as a part of the industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Afimilk Ltd., Allflex Group, AMS Galaxy USA, AS SA Christensen & Co., BouMatic, Dairymaster, Fabdec Ltd., Fullwood Ltd., GEA Group AG, Hokofarm Group, Lely International NV, Livestock Improvement Corp. Ltd., Milkplan SA, Milkwell Milking Systems, Read Industrial Ltd., System Happel GmbH, Tetra Laval S.A., and Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the milking robot devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by product (standalone units, multiple store units, and rotary units) and component (hardware, software, and services).

Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report.

Related reports -

Automatic milking machines market by product, mobility type, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 1.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.34%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (semi-automatic milking machines and fully-automatic machines), mobility type (stationary automatic milking machines and portable automatic milking machines), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Robot kitchen market by application and geography - Forecast and analysis- 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 160.44 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 19.48%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The increasing demand from end-users is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in the milking robot market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the milking robot market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the milking robot market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the milking robot market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of milking robot market vendors

Milking Robot Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

169

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 615.93 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.6

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing contribution

Europe at 33%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Companies profiled

Afimilk Ltd., Allflex Group, AMS Galaxy USA, AS SA Christensen & Co., BouMatic, Dairymaster, Fabdec Ltd., Fullwood Ltd., GEA Group AG, Hokofarm Group, Lely International NV, Livestock Improvement Corp. Ltd., Milkplan SA, Milkwell Milking Systems, Read Industrial Ltd., System Happel GmbH, Tetra Laval S.A., and Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global milking robot market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Standalone units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Multiple store units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Rotary units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Component

  • 7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Component

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Afimilk Ltd.

  • 12.4 Allflex Group

  • 12.5 AMS Galaxy USA

  • 12.6 AS SA Christensen and Co.

  • 12.7 BouMatic

  • 12.8 Dairymaster

  • 12.9 Fabdec Ltd.

  • 12.10 Fullwood Ltd.

  • 12.11 GEA Group AG

  • 12.12 Hokofarm Group

  • 12.13 Lely International NV

  • 12.14 Livestock Improvement Corp. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Milkplan SA

  • 12.16 Milkwell Milking Systems

  • 12.17 Read Industrial Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Milking Robot Market 2023-2027
Global Milking Robot Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milking-robot-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-afimilk-ltd-and-allflex-group---technavio-301702729.html

SOURCE Technavio

