Milking Robots Market is Anticipated to Grow $4.2 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 11.7%

Chicago, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milking Robots Market by System Type (Single-stall Unit, Multi-stall Unit, Automated Milking Rotary), Herd Size (Below 100, Between 100 and 1,000, Above 1,000), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027, Reduced labor costs due to automation in dairy farms, technological advancements in dairy farms, and benefits offered by automatic milking solutions such as milking robots are the major factors driving the market growth globally.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Milking Robots Market Research Report CAGR 11.7%

USD 4.2 Billion by 2027

USD 2.4 billion in 2022 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Unit Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Offering, By System Type, By Herd Size Geographic Regions Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW Companies Covered DeLaval (Sweden),

GEA Group (Germany),

Lely (Netherlands),

BouMatic (US),

Fullwood JOZ (UK),

Milkomax Solutions laiteres inc. (Canada),

System Happel GmbH (Germany),

Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP (New Zealand),

AMS Galaxy (USA)

Browse in-depth TOC on "Milking Robots Industry"

159– Tables

59 – Figures

195 – Pages

Lely (Netherlands): It is a global leader in developing innovative and advanced solutions for sustainable milk production. Lely is a privately held business that aims to provide advanced and innovative solutions to the dairy industry. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced milking robots that not only improve the milk yield but also ensure animal welfare by maintaining superior hygiene standards in the milking stall. Along with milking solutions, Lely also offers maintenance and support services to ensure that the farm equipment is in appropriate condition. Lely mainly focuses on organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to strengthen its position in the milking robots market. The company invests significantly in R&D activities to not only develop new products but also enhance their existing products for higher productivity. The company spends ~6% of its revenue on R&D activities related to product development and advancement.

GEA Group (Germany): The company offers advanced solutions for enhanced milk production and livestock farming such as automatic milking and feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, and digital herd management solutions through its Farm Technologies Division. The company mainly focuses on organic growth strategies such as product launches and product developments to strengthen its position in the milking robots market. The company fosters product advancement and innovation by spending significantly on R&D activities. The company also boasts a strong geographic footprint with operations and sales in DACH & Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa, North and Central Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific regions.

DeLaval (Sweden): It is a leading manufacturer of integrated milking solutions that help in improving farm productivity and ensuring animal welfare. DeLaval focuses on both organic growth strategies such as product development and inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions to strengthen its market position. The company has a diverse range of innovative products and solutions for automatic milking, which include the VMS voluntary milking system, the state-of-the-art AMR automatic rotary milking solution, and Flow-Responsive Milking technology among others.

Fullwood JOZ (UK): Fullwood JOZ (UK), formally known as Fullwood Packo is a leading designer and manufacturer of milking and cooling systems. The company offers a wide range of robotic milking solutions which include milking robots, and related software that significantly improve milk yield in farms. Fullwood mainly focuses on inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen its position in the milking robots market. Furthermore, the company has a strong network of channel partners that distribute the company’s products in more than 80 countries.

BouMatic (US): It is a global leader in manufacturing and supplying advanced robotic systems for dairy farming which include single and double stall milking robots, and herd management software. BouMatic uses both organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen its position in the milking robots market. Organic growth strategies used by the company mainly include product launches. Inorganic growth used by the company mainly include acquisitions. In October 2021, BouMatic announced the acquisition of SAC Group, a leading producer of milking systems for cows, sheep, and goats.

Hardware segment to dominate the milking robots market during forecast period

Increasing adoption of milking robots, growing preference for automated hardware and systems, technological advancements by key players to introduce innovative products, growing demand for dairy products and subsequent increase in the number of dairy cows globally are some of the major factors driving demand for milking robots hardware. Moreover, the increasing awareness about remote monitoring of dairy cows, identification and tracking of dairy cows with the help of sensor technology, and behavior monitoring and control of livestock on dairy farms are expected to fuel the demand for sensing and monitoring solutions for dairy farming during the forecast period.

Automated milking rotaries to register the highest CAGR in the milking robots market during the forecast period

The market for automated milking rotaries is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as these machines not only facilitate the milking of large herds but are also flexible enough to operate in different farming practices, ranging from free stall and loose housing to pasture-based dairying. Some of the benefits offered by automated milking rotaries include less dependency on manual labor and subsequently reduced labor cost, and increased milk yields due to more frequent milking.

Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2021 owing to the widespread automation of dairy farms in Western Europe. DeLaval (Sweden), Dairymaster (Ireland), and Lely (Netherlands) are some of the major players in the milking robots market in Europe. These companies provide milking robots to end-users globally. The increasing trend of automation, and the presence of several market players are some of the major factors contributing to the market growth in Europe.

