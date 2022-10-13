U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

Milking Robots Market Worth $4.2 Billion USD by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milking Robots Market is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027 from USD 2.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Reduced labor costs due to automation in dairy farms, technological advancements in dairy farms, and benefits offered by automatic milking solutions such as milking robots are the major factors driving the market growth globally.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=170643611

Browse in-depth TOC on "Milking Robots Market

159 – Tables
59 – Figures
195 – Pages

Below 100 herd size segment to account for the largest share of the milking robots market during the forecast period.

Dairy farms in many major milk-producing countries and regions such as European Union, India, Brazil, and China have an average herd size of less than 100 cows per farm. Increasing number of dairy farms in these countries to meet the growing demand for milk and dairy products globally is expected to provide increased opportunities for the adoption of milking robots in the next five years.

Single-stall Units to account for the largest share of the milking robots market during forecast period.

Lower capacity of single-stall units significantly reduces design costs and costs related to the installation of control systems and other components. These systems milk up to 60 to 70 dairy cows for about three times per day while maintaining high milking performance standards and efficiencies common to most operations. This allows farm owners to choose when to commence the milking process for a percentage of their herd with robots based on the milking cycle of the animal. Single-stall robotic milking systems significantly reduce the amount of labor needed to milk the herd. This allows farmers to focus on other critical farm operations, such as feeding, breeding, health, and hygiene of animals. The average herd size in most countries is less than 100, and single-stall units are used in such farms. The growing number of small farms, especially in developing countries, is expected to create opportunities for the adoption of single-stall units.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=170643611

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth in the milking robots market during the forecast period.

Growing awareness among farm owners regarding the benefits of milking robots is a major factor driving the market growth in Asia Pacific. The rapidly increasing population and the subsequent rise in demand for milk and dairy products has significantly increased livestock rearing operations in the region, thereby driving the market growth. Moreover, rapid urbanization and the economic growth in countries such as China and India are also expected to lead to a surge in demand for milking automation solutions to meet the increasing demand for milk and other dairy products.

The report profiles key players such as DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), BouMatic (US), Fullwood JOZ (UK), Milkomax Solutions laiteres inc. (Canada), System Happel GmbH (Germany), Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP (New Zealand), AMS Galaxy (USA), and Dairymaster (Ireland).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=170643611

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart Agriculture Market with COVID-19 impact analysis by Offering, Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Aquaculture, Precision Forestry, Smart Greenhouse), Application, Farm Size, & Geography (2021-2026)

Agricultural Robots Market by Type (Milking Robots, UAVs/Drones, Automated Harvesting Systems, Driverless Tractors), Farm Produce, Farming Environment (Indoor, Outdoor), Application, and Geography (2021-2026)

Livestock Monitoring Market by Livestock Type (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Equine), Application (Milk Harvesting Management, Heat Detection Monitoring, Feeding Management, Health Monitoring Management), Offering and Geography (2022-2030)

Precision Livestock Farming Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by System Type, Application (Milk Harvesting, Feeding, Health), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Farm Type (Dairy, Swine, Poultry), Farm Size, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Precision Farming Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Guidance, Remote Sensing and Variable Rate Technology), Offering, Application, and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) (2022-2030)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/milking-robots-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/milking-robots.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milking-robots-market-worth-4-2-billion-usd-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301648341.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

