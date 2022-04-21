U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.25
    +19.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,191.00
    +112.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,095.25
    +90.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.70
    +10.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.20
    -3.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    -0.17 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    -1.20 (-5.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3069
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9260
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,602.47
    +245.35 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.83
    +2.86 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.35
    -16.87 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Milkman Technologies Joins the Resilient Supply Chain Startup Program for SAP.iO

·2 min read

The startup program launched by SAP. iO Foundries Munich and Tel Aviv focuses on building a resilient supply chain and is mainly oriented on predictability, reliability, and agility, leveraging relationships with highly innovative start-ups that integrate their technology with SAP® solutions

VERONA, Italy, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milkman Technologies has been selected by a jury of experts from SAP and Accenture, alongside SAP partners and customers, for SAP.iO's startup program for resilient supply chains among 131 applicants worldwide.

Milkman Technologies has been selected for SAP.iO&#x002019;s startup program for resilient supply chains among 131 applicants worldwide thanks to its SaaS technology for fleet management and shopper interaction.
Milkman Technologies has been selected for SAP.iO’s startup program for resilient supply chains among 131 applicants worldwide thanks to its SaaS technology for fleet management and shopper interaction.

In this cohort, the largest to date, Milkman Technologies is the only start-up organization in last mile category thanks to its SaaS technology for fleet management and shopper interaction. During its time in the SAP.iO program, the company aims to extend the SAP Digital Supply Chain portfolio by offering enhanced order visibility and earlier shopper involvement, helping to provide an improved customer experience with an automated governance of the last mile.

Antonio Perini, Milkman Technologies CEO, comments: "I am very excited for this opportunity to integrate the Milkman Home Delivery Platform with the SAP Digital Supply Chain portfolio. Thanks to SAP experts, partners, and customers for selecting our innovation in the last mile category for organizations with direct-to-consumer operations".

About SAP.iO
SAP.iO delivers new partnerships and products for SAP by accelerating and scaling startup innovation as well as incubating employee ventures. SAP.iO brings together innovators from every region, industry, and line of business to transform how businesses run. Since 2017, SAP.iO has helped 400+ external startups and internal ventures accelerate their growth while enabling thousands of SAP customers to access innovation. For more information, visit http://sap.io/.

About Milkman Technologies
Milkman Technologies offers a home-delivery consumer-centric solution that empowers organizations to increase profitability thanks to convenient and cost-effective delivery options.
Based on AI-powered algorithms, Milkman Home Delivery Platform offers shoppers sustainable delivery options, and full visibility of the order journey for a real promise to delivery.
Public MediaMarkt, Poste Italiane, and many more have already adopted the Milkman Platform to provide a superior customer journey.

For more information:
www.milkmantechnologies.com
LinkedIn
Instagram

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801087/milkman_sap_announcement.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milkman-technologies-joins-the-resilient-supply-chain-startup-program-for-sapio-301529464.html

SOURCE Milkman Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkr

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Musk to Judge in Go-Private Tweet Fight: Don’t Muzzle Me

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk told a judge he shouldn’t be prohibited from talking about his fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as shareholders suing him have requested.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBil

  • Procter & Gamble Posts Biggest Sales Gain in Decades—and a Word of Caution

    The company says shoppers still pay up for pricer products such as fragrance-free diapers, but executives are bracing for more resistance

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Oil firms as investors focus on supply drop from Russia, Libya

    Oil prices rose on Thursday as concerns about supply due to a potential European Union (EU) ban on Russian oil came to the fore, days after diminished supplies from Libya rocked the market. Brent crude futures rose $1.32, or 1.24%, to $108.12 a barrel at 0636 GMT. Analysts said market volatility is likely to pick up again soon, with the EU still weighing a ban on Russian oil for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Xi Jinping snaps up Vladimir Putin's bargain coal

    China is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to grab coking coal at a heavy discount, with imports more than doubling in March.

  • Gas station owner ‘on verge of tears’ after undercharging for fuel in Tennessee

    “How many people this morning thought, it’s my lucky day, while this man was getting taken to the cleaners?”

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Chip-Starved Firms Are Scavenging Silicon From Washing Machines

    (Bloomberg) -- A major industrial conglomerate has resorted to buying washing machines and tearing out the semiconductors inside for use in its own chip modules, according to the CEO of a company central to the chipmaking supply chain.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month

  • Tennessee Court of Appeals Orders Recusal of Trial Court Judge and Vacates Default Judgment on Liability Against Endo

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that the Tennessee Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court judge's order denying a motion for recusal by Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Clay County et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., (formerly known as Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al.), pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, and remanded the case for

  • For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content

    Refiners are planning to spend the summer increasing jet fuel and diesel production instead of gasoline, traders and analysts said, favoring what have historically been the least profitable parts of the barrel instead of the most profitable. That is unusual and exemplifies the topsy-turvy nature of the global oil markets. Refining crude oil into diesel or jet fuel is currently more profitable than making gasoline due to an inventory squeeze in Europe following sanctions on Russia.

  • China Battery Giant CATL Wins Lithium Project in Race for Materials

    (Bloomberg) -- Key Tesla Inc. battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. has won exploration rights to a lithium clay deposit in China, as surging demand for electric cars fuels a race to secure supplies of raw materials. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Mont

  • These Charts Explain How Difficult It Is for Europe to Say No to Russian Energy

    The European Union has taken its first step at sanctioning Russian energy by placing an import ban on Russian coal. But further sanctions on oil and natural gas would hit the continent much harder––and it has few other options.

  • Halliburton Holds All the Pricing Power

    With shortages driving up the price of oil and oil-field equipment, companies like Halliburton are in a sweet spot. But that might already be baked into the stock price.