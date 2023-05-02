Milkman Technologies Solution Wins SAP® Innovation Award

Last-Mile Platform provides real-time updates on the status of delivery and rescheduling options

MILAN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milkman Technologies today announced that its Last-Mile Platform was selected for the SAP® Innovation Awards 2023, in the Partner Paragon Category alongside EY and PwC.

Milkman Technologies wins the SAP Innovation Award in the Partner Paragon Category alongside EY and PwC.

The Last-Mile Platform overcomes the silos and inefficiencies of a supply-chain industry that relies on complex fulfillment networks supported by disjointed digital systems. Fully integrated with SAP Transportation Management, the Platform completes operation workflow execution by adding last-mile capabilities. Embedded with SAP Commerce Cloud, the Platform has extended planning and routing features to easily perform deliveries and manage external events such as cancellations and rescheduling requests.

"By integrating with SAP Transportation Management and SAP Commerce Cloud, the Milkman Last-Mile Platform gives businesses that use SAP solutions real-time updates on the status of delivery and rescheduling options," says Antonio Perini, CEO, Milkman Technologies. "This is a superior experience."

The Last-Mile Platform is the solution for flexible, efficient, and green last-mile delivery operations, allowing organizations to:

Boost margins by governing costs. Implement centralized, automated policies. Choose tailored delivery options to secure better distribution, more efficiency, and a 5%+ first-attempt delivery success rate. Save 11%+ in mileage through a granular execution to facilitate drivers, providing updates and estimated arrival time to final recipients, requiring a signature for delivery proof.

"We are at the intersection of a sustainable consumer experience and the digital supply chain," says Perini. "Taming the complexity of today's fulfillment networks for omnichannel is an exciting challenge we relish."

The Milkman solution started with the SAP.iO foundry program for resilient supply chains. Then the solution was certified and listed in the SAP Store. Milkman was also invited to join the SAP.iO Rising Stars program.

Story continues

About Milkman Technologies

Born as a logistic carrier in 2015, Milkman experienced the challenges of an industry that relies on complex fulfillment networks supported by disjointed digital systems. Overcoming these silos and inefficiencies became our main goal. Milkman is now a leading technology provider of logistics operations, counting with €39 million in funding and 20+ customers across Europe.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064906/Milkman_Technologies_SAP_Innovation_Award.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037201/Milkman_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Milkman Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Milkman Technologies)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milkman-technologies-solution-wins-sap-innovation-award-301809784.html

SOURCE Milkman Technologies