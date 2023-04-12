MilkMate, a Revolutionary Breast Pumping Solution for the Workplace, Receives FDA Market Clearance and Closes $5M Series Seed Funding Round

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MilkMate Products, Inc. (www.milkmate.com), the Manhattan-based company on a mission to support and empower working moms and the employers who support them, announced that its breast pump and parts for its new turnkey breast pumping solution, designed specifically for workplace wellness rooms, have received market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The MilkMate solution is currently entering a soft launch phase with a select few early adopter customers before its formal launch to the greater Manhattan market this upcoming summer.

MilkMate was created on the belief that today's working moms should never have to choose between family and a professional career because of the challenges related to breast pumping in the workplace. The MilkMate breast pumping solution is comprised of modular furniture components that include a built-in multi-user breast pump and single-use parts that come pre-assembled and pre-sterilized, ready for immediate use. The solution is easily adaptable to any existing office space or wellness room and helps employers meet regulatory requirements such as those most recently brought forth by the PUMP Act in December 2022. With MilkMate, working moms are required to bring nothing with them to work – saving employees time from having to clean, pack up and transport pump gear to and from work.

In addition to securing FDA clearance on its breast pump and parts, MilkMate is pleased to announce a successful close of its Series Seed fundraise round of $5 million.

"MilkMate is designed to support both working moms and their employers by offering a more streamlined way for employees to breast pump at work following maternity leave," said Patrice Meagher, Founder and CEO of MilkMate. "As a parent of 4, breast pumping at the office was by far the most inefficient thing I did as a working mom. I knew there had to be a better way and that's why I created the MilkMate solution. We are thrilled to receive FDA market clearance and announce the close of our $5M Series Seed round. Both are huge milestones that will enable us to officially launch this much needed solution for employers and working moms everywhere."

For both working moms returning from maternity leave and prospective employers looking for the right solution to address the current challenges surrounding breast pumping in the workplace, please visit www.milkmate.com.

