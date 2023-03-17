U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.64
    -43.64 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,861.98
    -384.57 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.51
    -86.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.89
    -45.35 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.34
    -2.01 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.70
    +70.70 (+3.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +1.06 (+4.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8030
    -1.7820 (-1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,301.94
    +2,336.68 (+9.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.46
    +21.44 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Millac Foods Pvt Ltd Participated in Punjab Food Authority Expo 2023

Millac Foods Pvt Ltd
·3 min read

KARACHI, PAKISTAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Millac - People that wish to promote nutritious food are aware of PFA Food Expo 2023. In reality, Lahore in Pakistan is flourished with food festivals, and they are not just any festivals; they are part of their culture. From 10th to 12th February, the Lahore Expo Center hosted "Food Expo Plus 2023," a three-day culinary event organized by the Punjab Food Authority and a number of sketch-holders. By encouraging a culture of safe and healthy eating, the event intended assist Pakistan in developing a robust food industry.

Millac Foods Pvt Ltd, Friday, March 17, 2023, Press release picture
Millac Foods Pvt Ltd, Friday, March 17, 2023, Press release picture

Millac has taken a great deal of initiative to communicate with its customers through a variety of activities and build positive relationships with them by presenting all the essential product information, as well as by offering every aspect of quality and ensuring complete customer satisfaction.

Never before has there been a more significant opportunity to bring together new suppliers and buyers in a festival in order to discover new goods and ideas that can eventually lead to higher profit margins and more cheaply priced products on the shelves of Pakistani stores. This is due to the fact that food expenditures have climbed everywhere, in addition to rising prices.

PFA was a terrific chance to promote new dairy and food products, establish business contacts throughout the industry. Management from Millac Foods added that they are looking forward to the next addition of PFA Food Expo in order to welcome more audience, display new features and a selection of fresh and unique dairy products for its consumers to come and discover.

The event was attended by a huge number of officials and directors, including government officials, chamber of commerce and industry representatives, as well as local and worldwide leaders. The festival featured a variety of musical performances in addition to food brands that adhered to the highest standards of food safety and quality so that the general public may experience the finest music and the best food of their time.

Since 1967, Millac Foods has produced Pakistan's highest-quality dairy products. Millac Foods presented their brands at PFA FOOD EXPO in 2023 with the most knowledgeable staff.

PERSONA MARKETING (PRIVATE) LIMITED
House 1, Street 90, G-6/3 ,Islamabad Capital Territory
(I.C.T.), 44000 Pakistan
info@personamarketing.net

SOURCE: Millac Foods Pvt Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744505/Millac-Foods-Pvt-Ltd-Participated-in-Punjab-Food-Authority-Expo-2023

