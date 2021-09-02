U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,530.25
    +9.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,348.00
    +58.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,652.75
    +43.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.10
    +4.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.90
    +0.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.42 (-2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,058.50
    +2,241.34 (+4.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,305.67
    +92.50 (+7.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,143.06
    -6.78 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

Millennia adds top talent to its leadership team

·2 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia (the "Company"), a leader in patient payment and patient engagement for hospitals, health systems and medical groups, is excited to announce the addition of several new members to its leadership team.

(PRNewsfoto/Millennia)
(PRNewsfoto/Millennia)

Dave Dyell has been named the Chief Strategy Officer. With over 30 years of experience in healthcare technology, Dave joined the Company as part of the acquisition of Jellyfish Health, a company he founded in 2014. Prior to that he was the founder of iSirona, a provider of simplified solutions for medical device integration, growing the company by 3,000 percent in five years before iSirona was acquired by NantHealth in 2014. With a proven track record of identifying new markets and strategic positioning he looks forward to helping Millennia in its next phase of growth.

Doug Sundlof joins Millennia as Senior Vice President of Sales. Doug comes to Millennia from Cloudmed with a strong healthcare background spanning 10+ years of hospital senior management experience on the provider side coupled with 20+ years in healthcare IT sales and sales leadership. Working alongside the nation's premier health systems and physician groups has engrained his passion for delivering exceptional results and outstanding customer experiences. He also has a passion for talent management and the development of sales professionals.

Chris Garnett joins Millennia as the new Chief Marketing Officer. Chris comes to Millennia with 20+ years of marketing leadership and experience in healthcare and financial services. He most recently came from McKesson Medical-Surgical as the Vice President of Segment Marketing focused on strategy, research, value proposition, integrated campaigns and customer experience across all key segments. Prior to McKesson, Chris spent 15 years at Capital One in leading and developing of marketing strategies for credit, banking and payment products and solutions.

"We are truly excited to welcome these healthcare superstars to the Millennia team as we continue building the leading platform in patient pay," said Tom Ormondroyd, CEO of Millennia. "Even though we are a technology company, Millennia starts and ends with its people and our culture. No doubt these new colleagues will not only make us better for our clients, but they will also make a huge impact on the fabric of Millennia."

About Millennia: Founded in 2012, Millennia provides technology-driven patient pay and engagement solutions for more than 1,400 facilities in 42 states. With our proprietary platform, data analytics and digital solutions, we create an integrated experience for our providers and their patients – from scheduling of appointments to virtual intake to customized payment solutions. To learn more, email rking@millenniapay.com or visit Millenniapay.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millennia-adds-top-talent-to-its-leadership-team-301366136.html

SOURCE Millennia

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    There are plenty of biotech stocks that are expensive. Here's why they identified AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) as biotech stocks that are too cheap to ignore. Keith Speights (AbbVie): Many investors categorize AbbVie as a big pharma stock instead of a biotech stock.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Again Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is continuing on its recent win streak Wednesday having gained almost 10% in the last five trading days. The electric semi truck start-up plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in the next several months, to be followed by hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The company has been growing its national dealer network in anticipation of the launches, and announced another new partnership today.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Here Are The Top Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying For Her Next Fund

    Cathie Wood plans a new exchange traded fund focused on transparency — and Apple and Microsoft make the cut.

  • Okta slides after Q2 earnings release

    SAAS ID company Okta getting slammed after hours following its latest earnings release

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.