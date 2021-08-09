U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

Millennial parents feel most pressure to overspend for back-to-school

Reggie Wade
·Writer
·2 min read

According to a new study by CreditCards.com, back-to-school shopping is a stressor for parents. The poll of 2,464 adults, conducted between July 7-9, 2021, shows that 36% of parents feel pressure to overspend on back-to-school shopping. And the pressure to overspend is higher for younger parents: 49% of millennials who had already done their shopping spent more than they’re comfortable with, compared with 37% of Gen Xers and 27% of baby boomers. 

Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com, tells Yahoo Finance that social media plays a big role in millennial shopping habits. 

“We found that in general, almost three quarters of millennials, 72%, said they feel that social media impacts their buying choices. And that was a lot more than Gen X-ers, which were 49%, and boomers, which were 45%. And I do think that this theme carries over to back-to-school,” said Rossman. “There is pressure to put yourself and your family, you know, your best foot forward on social media. I do think sometimes that leads parents to splurge on clothes, shoes, backpacks, school supplies, all that stuff.”

Mother and Daughter Searching for New School Backpack in Store Wearing Protective Face Mask During Coronavirus Pandemic
Mother and Daughter Searching for New School Backpack in Store Wearing Protective Face Mask During Coronavirus Pandemic

According to the National Retail Federation, average K-12 spending this back-to-school season is estimated to be $849, representing an 8% — or $59 increase — from the previous year. When it comes to college students, spending jumped 13% from $141 to $1,200 per student. 

Rossman says that inflation has played a part in this year’s increased spending. “I do think that inflation is probably playing a role in these estimates … You know, things cost more. I also think there’s pent up demand because last school year, most school kids didn’t go ... to the classroom full-time right from day one. There were a lot of hybrid schools or fully remote schools,” he said.

“So I think that this year there’s the added incentive to splurge on some things that maybe you didn’t have last year … There is the perception of, ‘Oh, these kids have missed a lot. Let’s splurge and give some normalcy and give them everything they want," he added.

One tip that Rossman recommends to parents who are looking to save this back-to-school season is to buy used. 

“There’s no shame in buying used items … I think that’s a great way to save on some of these purchases because kids grow fast. So, you know, source some hand-me-downs from your neighborhood. There’s a lot of big rise in these buy-nothing groups on Facebook … This is a way that you can use social media to your advantage.”

Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade.

