Millennials and Gen Z Are Stretching Their Travel Budgets for ‘TV Vacations’

Inflation is hitting Americans across the board, but for some Gen Z and millennials, the financial pressures won’t deter them from making travel plans. And a huge portion of them have actually stretched their travel budgets to mirror a trip they’ve seen online, on television or in a movie. For them, watching the show is not enough — they want to actually live it.

Indeed, this spring seems to be the travel season of “The White Lotus,” HBO’s hit show which has garnered a cult-like following and a slew of awards.

A staggering 64% of Gen Z and 67% of millennials said they have stretched their budgets to mirror a trip they’ve seen online or in television, advertising or movies, compared to 45% of Gen X and 21% of baby boomers, according to a new Bread Financial survey.

“It’s not surprising that younger consumers are heavily influenced by media and entertainment for their travel ambitions. However, the impact it has on consumer budgets is surprising,” said Nick Antonelli, Bread Financial SVP and chief marketing officer.

So what are the TV or movie destinations of choice for them?

For millennials, they are particularly attracted to Hawaii — like in “The White Lotus” — with 29% of them choosing this option, and another good chunk (27%) into visiting the Dutton Ranch from “Yellowstone.” Meanwhile, the biggest majority from Gen Z, 26%, wants to have an “Emily in Paris” experience, the survey found.

While Gen Z is watching less TV overall compared to other generations, it’s still making a significant impact in their travel plans. In contrast, while baby boomers as a generation watch the most television, 74% responded that their travel plans are not inspired by TV shows, Antonelli added. Of those who were inspired by a TV show, “Yellowstone” takes the top spot, with 13%.

Another notable finding in the survey is that while millennials are focused on saving money, they are also the biggest spenders — and while they are more likely to engage in money-saving hacks and are most likely to earn rewards and points by their travels, they also represent the portion of the population most likely to be spending more than $5,000 on their trip. What’s more, 13% of millennials will spend more than $15,000 on vacation this year, the survey noted.

“It may seem contradictory that 69% of millennials are experts at gamifying the system, gathering miles, points and rewards for their upcoming travel, while 41% also plan to spend more than $5,000 on a trip,” Antonelli said. “But it’s reasonable to assume they are willing to spend the time and energy on money-saving hacks such as rewards and points to make their dream trip happen.”

The fact that media and entertainment is influencing travel destination choices is a phenomenon Expedia has recently dubbed “set-jetting.” Indeed, the travel website conducted a survey, which found that streamed movies and TV shows are now the top sources of travel inspiration, overtaking social media for the first time.

“Globally, 66% of travelers have considered visiting a destination after seeing it featured in a show or movie they’ve streamed at home, and 39% have booked a trip for the same reason,” according to a press release.

Inflation nonetheless is having an impact on vacation and time off plans compared to last year, with Gen Z seeing the greatest year-over-year impact. Overall, almost two-thirds (65%) of respondents said inflation has impacted their time off/vacation plans, an increase from 59% last year.

Antonelli explained that the most common way consumers have altered their spending due to inflation is by reducing shopping ahead of time to prepare for their vacation or staycations. Gen Z specifically, is the most willing to stay with friends and family to avoid spending money on lodging.

Inflation has also influenced consumers to think creatively about how to afford their dream trip. For Gen Z and millennials, this means that 39% and 41% respectively would drive for Uber, DoorDash or pick up another side gig at their vacation destination.

Over a quarter — 27% — of Gen Z and 31% of millennials say they would visit a working farm, ranch or other worksite where costs of the trip are offset in exchange for their labor onsite. Another 26% of them said they would pet sit for a homeowner in exchange for lodging fees and 21% and 27%, respectively, would consider a house-swap.

