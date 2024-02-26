Millennials Know The Real Reason Gen Z Is 'Broke and Lazy' — Gen Zers Strike Back

Millennials versus Gen Z. It's the ultimate battle, especially when discussing topics like finances and lifestyle.

TikTok user ajla_talks recently gave her thoughts on the financial and career lives of millennials versus Gen Z, with her playing the role of both generations. And yes, that's as entertaining as it sounds.

She started by explaining the "real reason why Gen Z is broke and lazy," from the point of view of a millennial.

Don't Miss:

If the average American household is a millionaire, why do people feel so broke ?

Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

"Gen Z spends all their money on avocado toast and coffee," she said. "All they do is sit on social media and they don't wanna work."

This is the perception millennials have of Gen Z. Whether it's true is a different story.

Then, taking on the identity of a Gen Zer, she fires back at her alter ego.

"Not true. We wanna be able to afford a decent living but can’t even move out of our parent’s house," she said with sass. "You had the opportunity to afford a house because things cost less and you had way less debt than we do now."

But she didn't stop there. She backed up all this Gen Z talk with some hard-core data from Fortune.

"On average, Gen Zers get a graduation present of more than $20,000 in student debt — that's 13% more than millennials did," she said. "And research shows that it takes 20 years for us to pay off our student loans, so we'll be in our 40s still paying tuition."

Take that, millennials.

Trending: Harvard-founded AI startup is solving paywalls, growing 5x yearly and looking for new shareholders.

But what about the argument that Gen Z is also known as the lazy generation?

Once again, Ajla jumps in to defend Gen Z by sharing another statistic, this one showing that 76% of them take responsibility for their career and more than half are willing to work nights and weekends for higher pay.

Story continues

The battle concludes with Gen Z Ajla saying what many Gen Zers believe to be true: Gen Z is willing to speak out about working tireless hours and being paid little.

From the tone of the video, it's safe to assume that Ajla is part of Generation Z. Everything is slanted in that direction.

While the spirited debate between millennials and Gen Z rages on, it’s crucial to recognize the unique financial challenges and attitudes each generation faces.

With millennials navigating the aftermath of the Great Recession and Gen Z grappling with unprecedented student debt, both generations showcase a blend of resilience and adaptability.

Financial responsibility, therefore, cannot be squarely placed on the shoulders of one generation over the other. Instead, it’s a complex mix of economic conditions, societal expectations and individual choices that define their financial realities.

Take a look at what the people are saying in the comment section.

"Some of us millennials have the same amount of student loan debt, unfortunately."

"Gen Z is navigating an economy with higher costs & lower wage growth, yet showcasing remarkable financial adaptability and resilience."

"I have literally never met a Gen Z who even wanted to work full time."

The debate rages on.

Regardless of age, consulting a financial adviser can provide peace of mind and a path to financial security. Financial advisers offer personalized investing strategies, create effective budgets, and work toward long-term financial goals.

Read Next:

*This information is not financial advice, and personalized guidance from a financial adviser is recommended for making well-informed decisions.

Chris Bibey has written about personal finance and investment for the past 15 years in a variety of publications and for a variety of financial companies. He is not a licensed financial adviser, and the content herein is for information purposes only and is not, and does not constitute or intend to constitute, investment advice or any investment service. While Bibey believes the information contained herein is reliable and derived from reliable sources, there is no representation, warranty or undertaking, stated or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Millennials Know The Real Reason Gen Z Is 'Broke and Lazy' — Gen Zers Strike Back originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.